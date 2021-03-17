SUNBURY— The Shikellamy High School boy's basketball season is over after the team withdrew from the state playoffs after an additional four cases of COVID-19 were linked to the team.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district tried everything it could do in order to get the state playoff game played Friday night.
"We have received confirmation of four additional positive COVID-19 cases connected to the team and three cases have an impact on our high school based on a Sunday practice," he said.
"The district has been working with the Department of Health regarding this matter since late Sunday night. Today, based on the additional cases, the district received word from the Department of Health that the team will need to quarantine past the date of our state playoff game."
Bendle said he also was in contact with the PIAA to change the date of the game, but the PIAA declined.
"Because of the condensed state tournament schedule there is not the possibility of moving the game to a later date," Bendle said he was informed by PIAA representatives. "Based on this information from the Department of Health, Shikellamy has to withdraw from the state tournament."
The Braves (9-12), who on Thursday won their first district championship since 1979, were scheduled to face District 3 champion, Lower Dauphin, in a PIAA Boys 5A quarterfinal game on Friday in Hummelstown.
According to the PIAA, regional runner-up Central Mountain will replace the Braves in the state tournament. Central Mountain will travel to Lower Dauphin on Friday night in a state quarterfinal.
Shikellamy's first COVID case was reported Sunday night, Bendle said.
"Although this will abruptly end our boys basketball season, we are so proud of our boys team for their accomplishments with winning Shikellamy's first District Title in boys basketball since 1979," he said. "This was the district's first title in 43 years and this is a sad situation for all of us"
The Shikellamy game is the second state playoff game to be impacted by COVID. The PIAA previously announced a first-round playoff game — in 2A girls, Linden Hall versus Holy Cross — has been canceled. Holy Cross will now meet Mount Carmel in the state quarterfinal on Friday.
Bendle said the district followed exposure protocols outlined by the department of health.
Shikellamy defeated Central Mountain, 59-42, for the District 4 Class 5A championship.