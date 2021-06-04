SUNBURY — Shikellamy's graduates endured a long year of obstacles — wearing masks, school closures and cancelled events due to COVID-19.
Valedictorian Kelly Sprenkel told her 167 classmates Friday night to continue to overcome the impossible.
“We have had a lot of impossible,” Sprenkel said to her fellow graduates in a jam-packed Shikellamy High School Stadium. “This pandemic this past year has caused most of them.”
Sprenkel said seniors missed key moments because of COVID-19.
“Online schooling for most people has been impossible and in-person schooling between masks and shields has not been any easier,” Sprenkel said. "However, the class’s impossible that we conquered was having at least some of our key events like homecoming, prom, bonfire, and graduation.
"Life itself has a lot of impossibles and for some, such as myself, it’s learning that you don’t need everybody to like you. I encourage all of you to chase your dreams and anything you dream of, even if is out of your reach, is possible.”
School board President Wendy Wiest also addressed the student body, along with those in attendance.
“Together you made it,” Wiest told the seniors. “Now what?”
Wiest told the class to be their own person and not “follow a group.”
“Be more than a person who follows a crowd,” she said.
The night began with a singing of the National Anthem by Shikellamy Drama Club senior Destiny Lopez, who received a huge ovation from the crowd.
Senior Braedon Balascik said he was thrilled to graduate and be with his classmates one last time. “It’s a great day,” he said. “I look forward to seeing what the future holds.”
Salutatorian Sydney Schneider summed up the night for students by saying the entire day brought mixed emotions.
“We feel a sense of joy to see all of our hard work pay off, sadness due to reflecting on how quickly these last 13 years have passed, and a combination of fear and excitement to see what the future has in store for us,” Schneider said.