The Shikellamy High School will switch to remote learning until Feb. 1 after the district received four notices of positive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, Superintendent Jason Bendle said.
"The high school is at five total cases currently," he said. "The high school will move to remote learning Monday through Friday of next week."
Bendle said students are expected to sign-in to their classes daily and attendance will be taken. Tonight's girls basketball game has been postponed, Bendle said.
"All close contacts are being notified of the cases," Bendle said. "The high school will be deep cleaned and will be re-opened on Feb. 1. The district continues to work closely with the Department of Health with all cases that impact our buildings."
On Friday, the district announced its wrestling program would be temporarily on hold after a staff member tested positive. All coaches and student-athletes are quarantined.