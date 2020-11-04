SUNBURY — A Shikellamy High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
Bendle said he received notice Wednesday night.
"The staff member was last in school on Nov. 2," Bendle said.
"The district is currently working with the Department of Health on this matter and contacting families involved in contact tracing. The high school will remain open."
Bendle said the district is continuing its health and safety plan which includes, wearing face-coverings and isolating and removing anyone with symptoms.
"If your child displays any symptoms or has had direct contact to someone who has tested positive, please keep your child home and the school will work with you to provide your child's schoolwork," he said. "We are grateful to our faculty, staff, and students for their diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan."