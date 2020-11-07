SUNBURY — The Shikellamy High School will go to full remote learning starting Monday after two high school, and a middle school staff member has tested positive for COVID-19.
The Shikellamy High School will be on remote learning Monday through Wednesday after a recommendation by the Department of Health, Superintendent Jason Bendle said Saturday.
"Based on the three positive COVID-19 cases this past week within our high school the recommendation was made," Bendle said.
"High school students will return to in-person classes on Nov. 12."
Bendle said the high school will be cleaned and sanitized during this time.
High school students are expected to log in to classes Monday through Wednesday each day for remote learning," Bendle said. "Student schedules will remain the same for the remote learning days, and Wednesday will be a full day of instruction for the high school."
Bendle said on Saturday he was also notified a middle school staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
"This is the first case at the middle school, and according to the Department of Health, the middle school will remain open," he said.
All sporting events and open gyms will also be shut down until Thursday, Bendle said.
"The district’s goal is to keep our buildings open as much as possible," Bendle said. "Further communication will be coming through our Facebook page, website and one-call system to our high school families. We at Shikellamy appreciate our community’s support during these difficult times."
On Friday Bendle said eight staff members and an undetermined amount of students are out of school. The teachers’ classes were being covered by substitutes.
"According to the Department of Health anyone within six feet for more than 15 minutes must be quarantined,” he said. “These people will be out for 14 days.”
Bendle said the district continues to work with the Department of Health and will continue its health and safety plan, which includes wearing face-coverings and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms.
“If your child displays any symptoms or has had direct contact to someone who has tested positive, please keep your child home and the school will work with you to provide your child’s schoolwork,” he said. “We are grateful to our faculty, staff, and students for their diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan.”
The Shikellamy school board meets Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the district's administration building on Packer Island.