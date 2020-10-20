SUNBURY — A Shikellamy High School student has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to Superintendent Jason Bendle the district received notice of the positive today. He said the student has not been in the school in more than two weeks.
"According to the Department of Health there is no need for any other individuals to quarantine because of the last exposure date being Oct. 2 and school will remain open."
This is the third student to test positive since the school opened in September.
On Sept. 4 a high school student tested positive, while on Oct. 12, the district reported its second case, this one at Chief Shikellamy Elementary school
"This situation is evidence that our district and our parents are working together to keep our schools as safe as possible," Bendle said. "The two major items that continue to protect us as a school community are wearing face-covering and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms."
Bendle said if a child displays any symptoms or has had direct contact to someone who has tested positive, to keep the child home and the school will work with the family to provide the child school work.
"We are grateful to our faculty, staff, and students for their diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan," Bendle said.