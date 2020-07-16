SUNBURY — Parents in the Shikellamy Area School District are pleading with school board members to postpone tonight's meeting or at least table a vote on an architect for the upcoming Chief Shikellamy building project.
Parent Shawn Colescott emailed directors Thursday morning with his concerns about the project and has asked directors to slow down and give the public a chance to meet with the board in person.
"Until the pandemic is over or until more citizens can attend in person," Colescott said about asking directors to postpone tonight's meeting. "There were 280-plus people on the initial zoom meeting. Concerned parents deserve an in-person meeting to talk to their elected officials on a decision that will forever alter the future of Shikellamy Elementary grade configurations."
Directors are set to vote on a reopening plan and the architect during the meeting scheduled to start at 7 p.m. The meeting was originally going to be open to the first 50 people who showed up, but since new guidelines put in place by Wolf yesterday limit indoor gatherings to 25 people, district officials decided to hold an online-only meeting on ZOOM.
The construction project would turn Beck Elementary into a district administration building, a building for sixth through 12th grades of the virtual academy and a portion would be rented out to the Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit for $93,000 per year. Oaklyn and Priestley Elementary Schools would become the district’s kindergarten through second-grade buildings, Chief Shikellamy Elementary would be the district’s third- through fifth-grade building. The middle and high schools would be unchanged.
The district would attempt to sell the current administration building on Packer Island.
The moves, expected to be in place for the start of the 2021-22 school year, are expected to save the district $1.5 million, according to a consulting firm’s recommendations.
"I understand there is a lot of interest in the reopening plan, in my opinion, all talk of restructuring or hiring architects should be delayed," Colescott said. "The reopening plan is a fluid situation that will likely change due to Wolf's new restrictions from his press conference yesterday."
Parent Tara Sprenkel agreed with Colescott.
"Tonight the board will be taking into consideration a reopening plan for the 2020-2021 school year. Superintendent Dr. (Jason) Bendle has asked the parents for patience when it comes to reopening the schools and has stated numerous times that this is a fluid situation and we will probably see changes to any plan presented," Sprenkel said.
"The pandemic guidelines are changing on a daily basis and the governor has said if numbers keep rising, he may shut down school reopenings. That is exactly why voting on any architectural design for Chief Shikellamy Elementary is not in the best interest of our students or the taxpayers at this time."
Sprenkel said this is not the time to be rushing a major decision and a major construction project.
"The decision needs to be put on hold until we know more about where the pandemic is taking us and until an in-person meeting can be held," she said. "The future of our students is too important to rush into a decision like this."
School Director Slade Shreck said he will let the decision to cancel tonight's meeting up to "the powers that be."
"If they have a meeting I will be there," he said. "If they cancel it I am fine with that as well. I have a lot of questions to ask before I vote on anything."
Bendle said no one has reached out to him about canceling tonight's meeting.