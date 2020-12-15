The Shikellamy School District will be moving to remote learning Thursday and Friday following an early dismissal on Wednesday.
According to Superintendent Jason Bendle the district is making the move for several reasons, including the snowstorm expected to hit the region tomorrow.
"This accomplishes a handful of items, it resets our 14-day clock of COVID-19 cases in the district due to the states new guidelines and allows time for snow removal," Bendle said.
The district will reopen on Dec. 21, Bendle said. "We are releasing this information so that families can plan accordingly. Remote lunch pick-up will be canceled Thursday due to pending weather."
Dismissal times for Beck and Chief Elementary on Wednesday will be at 10:20 a.m., while Priestley and Oaklyn Elementary will be released at 10:50 a.m. The middle school will be released at 10:40 a.m., and the high school at 10:30 a.m., Bendle said.