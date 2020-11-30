SUNBURY — The Shikellamy boy's basketball program will be shut down for the next 14 days after a player on the team tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the quarantine of 20 student-athletes.
Superintendent Jason Bendle said the district was made aware of the test results Sunday night.
"The program will be shut down for 14 days according to guidance from the Department of Health," he said. "The team is quarantined for 14 days and practice will resume on Dec. 10."
Coaches were not around the payers and within the six-feet for 15 minutes, so the Department of Health said they did not have to quarantine, Bendle said.
The high school will still open tomorrow, Bendle said.
"Since the high school was remote, this has no impact on our high school," Bendle said. "The high school re-opens tomorrow as scheduled. The district is in the process of contacting families of the boy's basketball team."