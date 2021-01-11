SUNBURY — Oaklyn Elementary School will be closed for in-person instruction until Friday after Superintendent Jason Bendle after two reported probable COVID-19 cases.
Bendle said officials from the Department of Health contacted the school district Monday.
"The Department of Health said the two probable cases are treated the same as positive cases and the district has to follow the guidelines for closing after two cases," he said. "Oaklyn Elementary will be going to remote learning for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of this week.
The building will be deep cleaned and reopened for students on Jan.15.
Oaklyn students are expected to be online for their classes and attendance will be taken, Bendle said. Teachers will be sending home instructions, he said.