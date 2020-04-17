Lisa Harvey’s brother laid in a coma at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, the prognosis grim that Daniel Bisset Jr. would survive his fight against COVID-19.
Her 73-year-old mother, Josephine Bisset, battled the disease in another part of the Intensive Care Unit.
Her father, Daniel Bisset Sr., couldn’t be with them. The disease killed him March 26 at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. He was 75.
COVID-19 ravaged Harvey’s family. She shared her story with regional media outlets Thursday in hopes others could avoid the same experience.
“This is not something to take lightly,” said Harvey, a school administrator from Centre Hall. “This has caused a lot of chaos just in my family and I’m sure for everyone else whose lives are impacted by this.”
Daniel Bisset Jr., 48, of Clarks Summit, had a life expectancy of 0 to 5 percent. His doctors explained on the media call that he was intubated for ventilator treatment, put on paralytic medication and spent nearly two weeks in a medically induced coma receiving ECMO (heart-lung bypass) treatment. A tube the width of a garden hose circulated blood from his body, oxygenated by machine and returned to his veins.
Harvey spent about one week with Bisset Jr. behind a glass partition. She relied on an iPad to watch over him and spoke words of encouragement when he was further segregated in an intensive care unit for COVID-19 patients. Bisset Jr.’s wife slept with her phone laid atop a pillow wrapped in her husband’s shirt, video giving her a live look inside his hospital room.
After 25 days in the hospital, Bisset Jr. was discharged April 9. He wasn’t on the media call. He’s in therapy attempting to regain strength and motor skills.
“He’s going full bore because he knows that’s key to get out, get back home and be with his wife,” Harvey said.
Dr. John Sobuto feared for Bisset Jr. when he was transferred from Geisinger’s Scranton hospital to Danville. His oxygen levels were perilously low. It was Sobuto’s second day in charge of the intensive care unit.
ECMO treatment is complicated and, Sobuto said, a last step for Bisset Jr. It’s a surgical procedure, one not typically performed bedside.
Evan Gajkowski, Geisinger ECMO coordinator, said the treatment isn’t widely available. He estimated it’s performed once weekly at the Danville hospital.
“It takes about 16 individuals at one time to be able to put one person on ECMO. That’s just here at Danville,” Gajkowski said.
Sobuto said they couldn’t risk taking Bisset Jr. through the hospital. They chose to bring the operating room to the patient, so to speak.
“That was one of the most difficult things I’ve done in my young career,” Sobuto said.
Bisset Jr. was described on the media call as a healthy man. He’d added some extra weight but didn’t present major preexisting conditions. He’d been at a beer festival in Brooklyn on March 7, before COVID-19 spiked in that state and across the U.S. He began to feel ill within days, was admitted at Geisinger's Scranton hospital March 16 and transferred to Danville the next day.
Bisset Jr. and Bisset Sr. both had negative test results for COVID-19 before eventually testing positive.
Harvey said Geisinger staff cared as much for her as they did Bisset Jr. and her mother, Josephine. John Harahus, Geisinger registered nurse, said medical workers were shaken when they realized Bisset Jr.’s mother was admitted and his father had died.
Harahus was on the team caring for Bisset Jr. when the man came off ECMO and out of the coma.
“Do you want to go get a beer after this,” Harahus joked.
Bisset Jr. was game.
“Anything but Corona,” Harahus said, quoting his patient. “I thought, well, he’s with it.”
Bisset Jr. left the hospital, one of Geisinger’s first COVID-19 patients, to cheers and well-wishes from more than 100 staffers. Harvey thanked them all for saving his life.
Sobuto implored the public to follow the medical community’s advice even if the measures seem trivial: stay home, wear a mask in public, wash hands frequently. For now, it’s the best defense known for a virus that’s never been seen before.
“This isn’t the regular flu,” Harahus added. “I have not seen whole ICUs filled with flu patients and I’ve seen it with my own eyes for COVID-19 patients. It’s not a joke. People are becoming infectious disease experts on Facebook overnight. This is something that should not be downplayed. This is not the flu.”