The state Department of Health announced another six new COVID-19 cases in Northumberland County — which has seen a jump of 45 cases over the past two weeks. There was one more case confirmed in Union County as part of 730 new cases statewide on Sunday.
There were no new COVID-19-related deaths locally in Sunday's data release. There were 28 deaths statewide Sunday, the lowest total since last May 17.
Sunday's release marked the 14th consecutive day with fewer than 1,000 new cases. Since the state began tracking COVID-19 cases in March, there have been 67,713 cases. Of that total, 60 percent of patients have recovered.
According to the DOH, individuals who have recovered are "determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered."
The state's death total surpassed 5,000 on Saturday and now stands at 5,124.
There have now been 311 cases in the Valley: 170 in Northumberland County, 53 in Union, 50 in Montour and 38 in Snyder.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,607 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,457 cases among employees, for a total of 17,064 at 591 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of the state's total number of deaths, 3,357 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
On Friday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Montour and Snyder counties are among 17 that will move into the "green" phase on May 29.
Statewide, there are now 1,554 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 — down 24 from Saturday — including 336 on ventilators.
There are 531 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative to date.