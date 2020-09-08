Pennsylvania health officials announced 496 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the first time since Aug. 24 there were fewer than 500 new cases statewide. There are six new cases in the Valley although the state's overview long-term care facility database — which shows county-specific data only — shows 11 new cases at Valley facilities.
There were 10 deaths statewide on Tuesday, none in the Valley. Statewide, 7,791 residents have died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
The Department of Health has said 140,359 Pennsylvanians have gotten COVID-19 since March and health officials estimate 81 percent of those patients have already recovered. Of the state's total cases, 1,517 have been in the Valley, including 767 in Northumberland County, 414 in Union County, 186 in Snyder and 150 in Montour.
On Tuesday, the state announced three new cases in Montour County, two in Snyder and one in Northumberland. The state also removed three cases from Union County's 11-case increase on Monday as it continues to reconcile data across several datasets.
Tuesday's data show nine new resident and two employee cases at long-term care facilities in the region. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 265 cases — 200 residents and 65 staffers — in seven facilities, an increase of 1 resident and 1 staffer. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while eight residents and three staffers at one Snyder County facility and 10 residents and five staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive. There are four new resident cases in both Snyder and Union counties in Tuesday's data. It is unclear whether the latest long-term care facility data matches with recent increases in the state's overall case count. It has taken several days for health officials to reconcile all the databases.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,464 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,615 cases among employees, for a total of 26,079 at 948 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of the state's total deaths, 5,242 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus increased in the latest update, increasing to 514 and the number of people on ventilators increased by six to 63. In the Valley, there are 17 patients being treated — five at Geisinger Medical Center and six each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin.
High school cases
A second Danville Area High School student has tested positive for COVID-19 according to Superintendent Ricki Boyle, and three of the district's schools opened Tuesday. High school students did virtual learning on Tuesday and will return Wednesday with students divided alphabetically by last name attending class in-person every other day.
Boyle said a second student was in direct contact with the first student that tested positive outside of school and a test came back positive on the second student. Danville schools opened on Thursday after delaying the start of the year by a week.
Boyle said custodial staff cleaned the building on Friday after school hours and disinfected and sanitized the entire building again Monday.
Trending younger
The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:
- NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases in August;
- SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in August;
- NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases in August;
- SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;
- SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in August; and
- NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August.
College cases
Bloomsburg University's new cases push the school's total of confirmed cases to 267, a number that includes two employees, 46 active off-campus cases and 175 students who have recovered.
Bucknell's online dashboard is reporting four active cases and 13 total cumulative cases. The cumulative cases number was 11 on Friday. The school said it has administered 16,927 tests.
Susquehanna University, in its weekly update on Friday, reported the school still has not encountered a case.