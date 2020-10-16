State health officials announced another six new COVID-19-related deaths in the Valley on Friday and 1,566 additional cases across Pennsylvania.
Locally there were 26 new cases, including 15 in Northumberland County. The local cases are part of another large increase statewide. Pennsylvania has had 11 consecutive days with at least 1,000 new cases and four days in a row with at least 1,250. The number of Pennsylvania hospitalized due to complications from the novel coronavirus also surged past 800 after dropping to nearly 450 in late September.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 141 cases, Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 136 cases and Westmoreland is reporting an increase of 108 cases.
Friday's data release pushes the statewide total to 179,086 cases since March. The state Department of Health estimates 80 percent of patients have already recovered. Over the past week, the state has reported 9,592 positive cases among 238,610 tests.
The majority of the new cases in the Valley are in Northumberland County, where state officials announced another 15 cases. There were also seven new cases in Montour County and four in Snyder. The DOH removed three cases from Union County's total.
State health officials also announced four more deaths in Northumberland County and two in Montour. There have now been 96 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus in Northumberland County, including 33 since Oct. 1.
Today, the state Department of Health opened an outdoor COVID-19 testing center at Polar Tech in Elysburg. The testing site will be open through Tuesday.
Statewide, there were another 25 deaths due to the complications from the novel coronavirus. Since the state began tracking cases in March, there have been 8,457 deaths.
Of the Valley’s new cases, seven are tied to long-term care sites, including five resident cases in Montour County and one each in Snyder and Union counties. Of the Valley's 2,650 cases, 728 are tied to long-term care facilities: 521 in Northumberland County (393 residents, 128 staffers), 98 in Snyder County (82 residents, 16 staffers), 81 in Montour County (64 residents, 17 staffers) and 28 in Union County (19 residents, 9 staffers).
There are still 99 active cases — 82 residents and 17 staffers — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Danville. The National Guard completed its mission at the Montour County site on Monday.
Since March, there have been 1,317 cases in Northumberland County, 634 in Union, 438 in Snyder and 261 in Montour. Of those totals, 728 are linked to 16 long-term care facilities in the region. There have been 122 deaths in the Valley due to complications with the novel coronavirus, including 95 tied to long-term care facilities. Ninty-six of the overall deaths are in Northumberland County, 12 in Snyder, seven in Union and seven in Montour.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications increased by 31 on Friday to 830. There also are 80 residents on ventilators. Locally, there are still 40 residents hospitalized, including 24 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 10 in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Four patients at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical are being treated on ventilators. There are four fewer patients hospitalized on Friday than there were on Thursday.