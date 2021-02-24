Pennsylvania's Department of Health registered 2,876 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the sixth day in a row with fewer than 3,000 new cases statewide.
There were 50 new cases across the Valley, including 19 in Union County, 18 in Northumberland and a dozen in Snyder. There was also one new case Montour County.
Statewide there were 76 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the 10th time in 11 days with fewer than 100 deaths. The lone COVID-19 death in the Valley was a Northumberland County resident, the 321st death in the county.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.5 percent last week, the 10th week in a row it has dropped. State health officials estimate 90 percent of residents who have tested positive since last March have already recovered.
State health officials announced 49,154 vaccines were administered in the most recent data, including 25,368 second doses and 26,530 first-dose shots.
Hospitalizations
There were 1,972 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of noon Wednesday, up nine from the most recent update. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
The trend in the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients per day is about 3,600 lower than it was at the peak. However, the current 14-day average is just below what it was at the height of the spring peak on May 3.
Statewide there were 433 residents being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 14 from Tuesday, while 239 patients were being treated on ventilators, down one.
In Valley health care facilities, 58 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, up two from previous reports.
There were 45 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 13 in ICUs and eight on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, seven patients were being treated. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were six patients, including one in the ICU.
On-campus
The number of active cases is on the decline at Bucknell University while the case count is on the rise at Susquehanna.
As of Wednesday morning, the university was reporting 128 active cases on campus, down nine from Tuesday. The school reported 10 new positive tests Tuesday. According to the dashboard, 124 of the active cases are among students and 138 students are in isolation, a decrease of six from Tuesday's report.
Susquehanna University reports 15 active student cases — up six from Tuesday — and one staff case. Since returning to campus in January, the school has had 31 total cases, including 21 among students.
Nursing homes
As of noon Tuesday, there have been 2,028 cases at 35 locations across the Valley, including one new case on Wednesday.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just numbers of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 283 resident and 68 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 992 resident cases and 242 staff cases. There have been 207 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 129 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 236 resident cases and 44 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 41 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons, state facilities
As of Wednesday morning, there are 57 active COVID cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg — down 13 from Tuesday — including 33 inmates and 24 staffers. At Allenwood, there is one positive inmate case at the low- and medium-security units and two positive staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are still 171 active cases according to the Department of Corrections' most recent update, down three from last week There are 150 active inmate cases and 21 among staffers at the facility.
There are 24 active cases —16 people receiving services and eight staffers — at the Selinsgrove Center. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.