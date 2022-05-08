The state Department of Health reported 2,662 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, the sixth consecutive day with 2,000 or more and the 10th time in 12 days to reach the mark.
The last time new cases were this high was mid-February. February was the sixth-deadliest and 10th-most infectious month of the now 27-month COVID-19 pandemic, at the end of a six-month surge that saw 14,981 deaths linked to the virus in Pennsylvania.
On Sunday, there were only two new Pennsylvania deaths due to COVID-19 reported, neither of them in the four-county Susquehanna Valley region. It was the smallest number of new deaths since May 2.
It has been five days since a Valley resident died of the virus and there have only been two deaths in the last 17 days in the region linked to the virus.
There were 24 new infections in the Valley on Sunday, the smallest increase in the last five days. There were 12 new cases in Montour County, six in Union, four in Montour and two in Snyder County. There have been 230 new infections in the Valley in the last six days and 411 in less than two weeks.
The state Department of Health is only updating it's website application weekly on Wednesdays, however it's cell phone application continues to update daily.
The update includes hospitalizations of patients with COVID-19 statewide, which increased by one on Sunday to 792. Since April 9, the number of hospitalizations has increased by 384 total and has increased 23 times in the last 29 days.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, nationally, the number of cases was up by 25 percent, while deaths were down 14 percent. Hospitalizations were up 12 percent in the last week. Pennsylvania infections were listed as zero Sunday despite the application showing 2,662 new cases.
Fifty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. The four Valley counties have either high (Montour) or medium COVID levels (Northumberland, Snyder, Union).
Montour, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all had high levels. Nationally, there were 79 counties with high levels of COVID, 318 with medium and 2,827 with low. Across the U.S., more than 87 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Sunday that 78.1 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.6 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 792 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 11. It was the ninth consecutive day with an increase in hospitalizations statewide and the 23rd time in 29 days admissions increased.
There were 21 patients hospitalized locally. There were 17 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger-Shamokin and three at Evangelical Community Hospital. One of Evangelical’s COVID patients was not fully vaccinated according to hospital officials.
State facilities, prisons
There were two active inmate cases at federal prisons in Union County, one each at the low-security unit and United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There were no staff cases at either facility and no active cases at two other Allenwood federal prison facilities or at USP Lewisburg.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 3 operational levels of COVID mitigation. As of Sunday, there were 32 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 29 were at Level 2 and 37 were at Level 3, an increase of 12 since Saturday and 14 since Friday.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There were 17 COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). As of Sunday, there were seven cases among clients and 10 staff cases, all new on Tuesday. There were also at least one resident and at least one staff case at the Selinsgrove Center. There were no active cases at either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there was one new staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 25 inmate cases and another 39 staff cases. Statewide, four prisons had inmate cases, and 16 had staff cases.