Dan Rhodes ran a hand file back and forth against a piece of ironwood as he worked on a handmade bow Saturday during the Danville Heritage Festival.
Rhodes shaped the wood into a bow using only hand tools. A dozen others lay at his feet along with tanned leather quivers he made himself. He makes his own string for the bows, too, along with arrows and stone arrowhead.
The full-time environmental educator counted among dozens of artisans showing off their wares at the crowded festival on Mill Street. For Rhodes, his side-gig, North Branch Traditional Archery, was born from necessity.
“I was pretty broke,” Rhodes said of how he got started crafting the primitive technology. “I didn’t have a full-time job and I had a compound bow. I wanted to learn how to shoot a traditional bow but I couldn’t afford one. So, I sold the compound bow to pay some bills and decided to learn how to build my own.”
Jeff Wolfe and his girlfriend, Alyssa Eckert, of Williamsport, were on hand to promote their businesses: The Fab Shack and Wolfe Pack Farm. Wolfe is a professional welder who uses his skills for custom fabrication including sign-making and art. He and Eckert also began a bee farm in 2019, now up to 15 hives. They sell honey and soap, lip balm and maple syrup.
Bill Williams, game warden supervisor with the Pennsylvania Game Commission, attended Danville Heritage Festival to show off the agency’s Operation Game Thief trailer. He shared information on the dangers of poaching. And, he shared stickers and gadgets like an elk call with little kids drawn to the trailer by the large bear pelt and animal skulls.
Natalie Logan had a love for art at a young age. She remembered doodling on school notebooks as a kid. The talent developed over the years, transitioning from paper to sugar cookies.
Logan, a Danville resident, owns and operates Beautiful Delights. Another artisan at the Danville Heritage Festival, Logan offered homemade cookies so finely detailed they mirrored the fall home decor up for sale at neighboring booths.
Pumpkins and gourds topped with plaid designs. Some decorated with intricate floral patterns. Some looked like hand-painted signs reading Blessed Beyond Measure and Faith Family Football.
Edible art, for sure.
“Everything’s made from scratch,” Logan said. “It’s a labor of love. This is my passion.”
David Fowler, of Abandoned Mines of Pennsylvania, has a passion for mining history. He dressed the part Saturday, wearing period clothing from the 1800s that you might imagine a miner donning on the job. A soft cap rested atop his head. It was fitted with a bracket.
Fowler took a tiny lamp in his hand that mirrored an old-fashioned coffee pot and lit the spout before showing how it attached to the bracket on his cap.
“This was probably the most used style of underground lighting,” Fowler explained.
Fowler had a slew of antique tools on display that could have been used in mines across the state. Coal mines, iron mines, copper mines. It was the small wooden canary cage that drew the most interest from passers-by. When the canaries fell unconscious inside the cage, it served to warn the miners they could be next.
“You’re supposed to leave that area and either wait for the bad atmosphere to clear or change the way the ventilation is routed through the mine,” Fowler explained.
Ralph and Jackie Ruggerio, of Riverside, were impressed by Fowler’s history lesson. They were impressed, too, by the festival — one that drew thousands on a perfectly warm and sunny day. The event came as a surprise.
“I went to get my nails done at the Royal Nail Salon and was like, oh my god, look at what’s going on,” Jackie Ruggerio said.