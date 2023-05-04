COVID-19 infections increased slightly this week according to data released Thursday by the state Department of Health this week.
Across Pennsylvania, There were 1,813 new cases this week across Pennsylvania, 29 more than last week's report. It was the second week in a row the state Health officials registered fewer than 2,000 new COVID cases over the course of the previous seven days,.
In the Valley, there were 36 new infections, six more than last week's report. Montour (5) and Northumberland (24) counties saw increases while Snyder (3) and Union (4) counties were even or lower than last week's report.
One of the state’s 43 COVID-related deaths was in the Valley, in Northumberland County. That brings the Valley total to 1,029 since the start of the pandemic. It was the sixth consecutive week the state has registered fewer than 100 COVID-related deaths.
Nationwide, infections decreased by 3 percent in the last week. Deaths fell 7 percent and hospitalizations were down 10 percent, according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, hospitalizations decreased by 31, the 17th consecutive week the total has decreased. The number is down to 259 in the latest report. It is the fewest number of COVID-19 patients since The Daily Item began tracking the data provided by the state DOH on June 28, 2021.
Twenty-three patients statewide were in intensive care units (ICU) and 20 were on ventilators, up four from last week
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 16 COVID patients — down two from last week — and had one patient in the intensive care unit.
Geisinger in Shamokin had six COVID patients, up four from last week. Evangelical Community Hospital had three COVID patients, level with last week's report. None of the patients at either facility was in the ICU or on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
All federal prisons in Pennsylvania were in Level 1 COVID restrictions, the lowest of the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) three levels.
There are no infections at any of the facilities in Allenwood. There is one inmate case at USP Lewisburg. There were no staff cases at any of the federal prisons in the Valley.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were no active inmate or staff cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were five active inmate cases and a 14 active corrections staff cases statewide.
There were seven active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center along with six staff cases, both the same as reported for the seventh consecutive week.
There were no client cases at the Danville State Hospital — the same as reported for a fourth week — and at least one staff case. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five or more people are positive.
There were no youth or staff cases at either the male or female juvenile detention facilities in Danville.