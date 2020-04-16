Snyder County residents are getting mixed messages from government leaders regarding Gov. Tom Wolf's mandate that all Pennsylvanians wear masks when working at or visiting essential businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
Commissioners Joe Kantz, Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig said Thursday they've been answering residents' concerns regarding the statewide mandate issued Tuesday.
"People should do what makes them feel safe," said board chairman Joe Kantz who as of Thursday morning has not worn a mask in public. "I don't want to, honestly."
Commissioners Chuck Steininger and Adam Ewig said the state mandate on masks may be the first step in opening up the economy and are recommending the public obey the order.
"I know people are upset and not exactly sure why they are being told to wear a mask. I think this is a measure in the process to reopen businesses and I support it," said Ewig, who wears a surgical mask in public places. "Lead by example."
Steininger also wears a mask in public where large groups are gathered and hopes the more people follow the mandate the quicker the economy will start to rebound.
"As a business owner I'm in favor of getting things back on track," said Steininger who owns a dry cleaning and laundry service. "If wearing masks and keeping at a safe distance helps get us back to some form of normalcy I'm in favor of it. It's common sense for right now."
Local governments are not required to be masked while at work. Kantz said masks are being offered to county employees but he hasn't seen anyone wearing them in the courthouse in Middleburg.
He said residents he's spoken with are concerned the mask requirement is an erosion of their constitutional rights and don't understand why they are necessary.
"No one in government, other than the president, is talking about anything scientific," said Kantz, adding he'd like to see proof masks are effective in curbing the spread of COVID-19. "First, we were told not to wear masks, then we were told we should wear masks and now it's mandated. Why should they be forced to wear them?
"We can't even get information on people who've died in Pennsylvania. I find it ironic that the people who push for more transparency in government are now supporting a government that is not being transparent."