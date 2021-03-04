SHAMOKIN DAM — Eagle Wind Coffee House owner Emanuel Lapp is defying a state order to close his business due to COVID-19 violations.
"We did get a notice" from the state Health Department that the eatery at 3175 N. Susquehanna Trail Lapp has operated for three years was being closed due to failure to enforce the mask requirement. "We never agreed to close. We're open for business."
Eagle Wind Coffee House was among five restaurants closed in the state following 605 inspections of restaurants between Feb. 22 and 28, according to the state Department of Agriculture.
Thirty-three of the inspections were complaint-driven and 30 were related to COVID-19 mitigation requirements for restaurants, including masking, social distancing and occupancy limits.
Lapp said he, his wife and their two employees do not wear masks inside the eatery and he does not require customers to cover their nose and mouth, either.
A sign on the door of the eatery reads, "Masks are required but we don't."
Shamokin Dam borough manager Ed Hovenstine said the municipality has no ordinance requiring any business to adhere to COVID-19 restrictions and will not get involved in the issue.
"That is between (Lapp) and the state," he said, adding that the borough has received no complaints about non-compliance of any business in the municipality during the pandemic.
Hovenstine, who said he wears a mask when in public, said he's been in Eagle Wind Coffee House, as well as several other eateries in the Valley, on several occasions and seen staff and patrons without masks.
"I'm not reporting them," he said.
Eagle Wind Coffee House is the second Snyder County restaurant ordered closed by the state due to COVID-19 violations. The Middleburg Auction Barn Restaurant was given notice last month.
The four other restaurants closed due to COVID-19 violations in the past week are Corner Stable in York; Millersburger Hotel in Millersburg; windy Knoll Farm in Chambersburg and The Port Bar and Grill in Port Carbon.