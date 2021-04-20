Snyder County has distributed about 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and will vaccinate more people Friday and Saturday.
Derick Shambach, the county's Emergency Management coordinator, said the final 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination will be given out to any resident who registers. A mobile unit will also be taking vaccinations to senior living housing developments in Union County.
Six previous clinics went well, with people getting through the registration process and inoculation within minutes without waiting, Shambach said, although some people failed to show up for appointments and caused the loss of a few doses of the vaccine.
"We may have lost three or four doses," Shambach said, crediting the ability and professionalism of the paramedics who are administering the vaccines at 145 Meadow Circle at the Selinsgrove Center in Penn Township.
Each vial contains about 10 doses of the Moderna vaccine and must be stored at between minus 13 and minus 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Once thawed, the vaccine may be refrigerated for 30 days "as long as it's still a full vial," Shambach said.
County board chairman Joe Kantz said the feedback from the public has been positive.
"It's there if people want it," he said of the available vaccines.
To register for a Friday appointment, visit https://cw2-pennsylvania-production.herokuapp.com/.../173...
To register for a Saturday appointment, visit https://cw2-pennsylvania-production.herokuapp.com/.../322...
Residents who are unable to sign up should call the Area Agency on Aging at 800-533-1050 or 570-374-5558 to schedule an appointment.
"If you're going to make an appointment, do your best to show up because you could be taking it from someone else," said Shambach, who will evaluate the public interest after all second doses are administered in May before he decides whether to ask the state for more vaccinations.