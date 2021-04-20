Nearly 500 people receive COVID-19 vaccine during two-day distribution

 

 Colton Wendt, of Selinsgrove, immediately after receiving a COVID-19 vaccination from Family Practice Center registered nurse Michelle Lontz Saturday morning. Photo by Marcia Moore

Snyder County has distributed about 1,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine and will vaccinate more people Friday and Saturday.

Derick Shambach, the county's Emergency Management coordinator, said the final 500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccination will be given out to any resident who registers. A mobile unit will also be taking vaccinations to senior living housing developments in Union County.

Six previous clinics went well, with people getting through the registration process and inoculation within minutes without waiting, Shambach said, although some people failed to show up for appointments and caused the loss of a few doses of the vaccine.

"We may have lost three or four doses," Shambach said, crediting the ability and professionalism of the paramedics who are administering the vaccines at 145 Meadow Circle at the Selinsgrove Center in Penn Township.

Each vial contains about 10 doses of the Moderna vaccine and must be stored at between minus 13 and minus 5 degrees Fahrenheit. Once thawed, the vaccine may be refrigerated for 30 days "as long as it's still a full vial," Shambach said.

County board chairman Joe Kantz said the feedback from the public has been positive.

"It's there if people want it," he said of the available vaccines.

To register for a Friday appointment, visit https://cw2-pennsylvania-production.herokuapp.com/.../173...

To register for a Saturday appointment, visit https://cw2-pennsylvania-production.herokuapp.com/.../322...

Residents who are unable to sign up should call the Area Agency on Aging at 800-533-1050 or 570-374-5558 to schedule an appointment.

"If you're going to make an appointment, do your best to show up because you could be taking it from someone else," said Shambach, who will evaluate the public interest after all second doses are administered in May before he decides whether to ask the state for more vaccinations.

Vaccine locations in Valley

Facility Address Town Phone website
Montour
CVS Pharmacy 1101 Mill Street Danville 570-275-1811 https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
Geisinger, Hughes Center 9 Stearns Lane Danville 570-284-3657 https://www.geisinger.org/coronavirus/patients-and-visitors/covid-19-vaccine-faqs
Giant 328 Church Street Danville 570-271-2509 or 570-271-0470 https://giantfoodstores.com/covid-19vaccine
Weis Markets 140 Continental Blvd Danville 570-275-0999 or 570-271-0624 https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services
Northumberland
CVS Pharmacy 37 Mahoning Street Milton 570-742-3091 https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
CVS Pharmacy 2678 W. Third Street Mount Carmel 570-339-0151 https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
CVS Pharmacy 401 Duke Street Northumberland 570-473-3221 https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
CVS Pharmacy 12 W. Independence Street Shamokin 570-648-6441 https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
CVS Pharmacy 405 N. Fourth Street Sunbury 570-286-0739 https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
CVS Pharmacy 220 Main Street Watsontown 570-538-5184 https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
Custom Care Pharmacy 57 S. Front Street Milton 570-246-5700 https://customcarerx.com/
Custom Care Pharmacy 300 Market Street Sunbury 570-495-5950 https://customcarerx.com/sunbury-pharmacy/
Family Practice Center 12560 Route 405 Watsontown 570-538-2501 https://www.fpcdoctors.com/watsontown/
Rite-Aid 26 W. Independence Street Shamokin 570-648-1021 www.riteaid.com/covid-19
Walmart 9300 Route 61 Coal Township 570-648-7776 https://www.goodrx.com/covid-19/walmart
Weis Markets 2 Anthra Plaza Coal Township 570-644-3980 or 570-644-3990 https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services
Weis Markets 339 W. Walnut Shamokin 570-644-0642 or 570-644-3990 https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services
Weis Markets 1100 N. Fourth Street Sunbury 570-279-5791 or 570-286-0276 https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services
Wardeh Medical Center 7 Anthra Plaza Coal Township 570-644-0988
Snyder
CVS Pharmacy 1000 N. Market Street Selinsgrove 570-374-2674 https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
Family Practice Center 21 Susquehanna Mall Drive Selinsgrove 570-374-7852 https://www.fpcdoctors.com/selinsgrove/
Giant 330 Marketplace Blvd Selinsgrove 570-743-0106 or 570-743-1608 https://giantfoodstores.com/covid-19vaccine
Snyder County EMA 145 Meadow Circle, Selinsgrove Center Selinsgrove 800-533-1050 or 570-374-5558 www.snydercounty.org
Weis Markets 719 Route 522 Seinsgrove 570-374-8552 pr 570-374-1210 https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services
Union
CVS Pharmacy 350 N. 10th Street Lewisburg 570-523-3261 https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
CVS Pharmacy 140 E. Chestnut Street Mifflinburg 570-966-3332 https://www.cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine
Evangelical Community Hospital 1 Hospital Drive Lewisburg 570-522-4530, option 1 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. https://www.evanhospital.com/news/coronavirus-update
Walmart 120 AJK Blvd Lewisburg 570-522-8200 or 570-522-8234 https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302
Weis Markets 6901 Westbranch Highway Lewisburg 570-524-2915 https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services
Weis Markets 65 Meadow Green Drive Mifflinburg 570-966-6500 or 570-966-6505 https://www.weismarkets.com/pharmacy-services

