SELINSGROVE — Nine inmates and staff at Snyder County Prison have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the temporary closure of the facility to visitors.
Warden Shawn Cooper said on Tuesday that five staff members and four inmates have the coronavirus.
"Over the weekend some staff members came down with symptoms," Cooper said of the decision to test inmates on Monday and Tuesday.
The outbreak among the inmate population was limited to four men in the same unit, he said.
None of the staff chose to get vaccinated two weeks ago when the county brought a mobile unit to the jail.
"Absolutely zero felt they needed it," Cooper said. "I don't know if it would have made a difference."
Cooper and the other prison administrators have received the vaccine but a majority of the 45 staff members have not.
A mere six inmates among the nearly 80 housed at the jail have received the vaccination, he said.
Phone visits will be increased during the next 10 days as the facility remains closed to visitors, Cooper said.
The prison experienced its first COVID-19 outbreak in January when 11 people contracted the virus.
County board chairman Joe Kantz said he questions whether the vaccine is causing people to contract COVID-19.
"I know they say it can't happen, but I've seen several cases where people who have been vaccinated are in close quarters with (unvaccinated) people who get COVID-19," he said.
— MARCIA MOORE