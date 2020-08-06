Snyder County Prison has racked up more than $250,000 in overtime costs due to COVID-19 and having to station two corrections officers at the hospital bedside of a suspected murderer.
Warden Shawn Cooper had planned to spend no more than $140,000 in overtime payments for 2020. As of the end of July, he's already spent $252,000 in overtime.
"This is costing a small fortune," he said.
Since July 13 when Christopher Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, was charged with the fatal shooting deaths of his ex-wife, Heather Sue Campbell, 46, of Trevorton, and Matthew T. Bowersox, 52, of Mifflinburg, he's been in the custody of the county.
However, Fernanders remains at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville recovering from wounds suffered when a legally-armed witness to the double homicide shot him.
That has required the county to keep two corrections officers at Fernanders' bedside 24 hours a day until he is released from care and sent to the jail, Cooper said.
Since there are two fewer officers able to cover shifts at the jail, Cooper said, he's had to juggle staffing the cell blocks and requiring some officers to work double shifts since new inmates must be quarantined for 14 days before being placed in the general population due to COVID-19.
The costs are expected to continue rising since Cooper doesn't anticipate Fernanders' immediate release from the hospital or a change in quarantining new inmates.
Joe Kantz, chairman of the Snyder County Board of Commissioners, said CARES funding will be used to offset some of the overtime costs that are directly related to COVID-19.
As far as the extra cost the county is paying as a result of having to guard Fernanders around-the-clock in the hospital and his pending double-murder trial, "you can't budget for that," he said.
Added Cooper, "There's no relief in sight."