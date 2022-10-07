After the state Department of Health registered 103 COVID-19 cases in Snyder County this week, Snyder is now one of seven Pennsylvania counties with high community transmission levels, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Only seven Pennsylvania counties — Snyder, Elk, Mifflin, Warren, Bradford, Susquehanna and Sullivan— are seeing high levels this week according to the metrics used to calculate transmission rates. There were four counties with high levels last week, including Mifflin, Bradford and Susquehanna.
In Pennsylvania, 27 of the state’s 67 counties have low levels. Thirty-three Pennsylvania counties have medium levels. The other three Valley counties are all registering medium levels of community transmission.
Snyder County had 103 new COVID cases this week, the highest one-week increase since the state began releasing weekly reports in May. There are 16 active staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center according to the state Department of Human Services and at least one case among those receiving services at the facility.
Community levels are determined by using a combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths was level this week in Pennsylvania The number of COVID hospitalizations was up 6 percent.
At the highest level, the CDC recommends individuals wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status, including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings along with implementing health care surge support as needed.
Statewide, 12.2 percent of all COVID-19 tests last week were positive, down eight-tenths of a percent. All four Valley counties have lower positive test rates than the state average.
With 6.2 percent of its COVID tests coming back positive this week, Union County’s rate is the second lowest out of the 67 counties. Snyder County is just behind at 7.6 percent, third lowest in the state, followed by Northumberland County (11.5 percent) and Montour County (11.7 percent).