Four days after school officials confirmed a positive COVID-19 case in a Milton Area middle school student, a staffer at the school has also tested positive.
In a message sent to school district parents on Thursday, Superintendent Cathy Keegan said district officials received notification of the positive COVID-19 test earlier in the day.
Keegan said the district has been in contact with the statewide Rapid Response team and contact tracing is underway. Keegan said the Department of Health will contact anyone who will need to quarantine.
The district is waiting to hear back from the DOH regarding possible building closure.
"Should anything change regarding your child’s instructional day, we will inform you promptly. If your child(ren) is sick, please do not send him or her to school," Keegan wrote in the letter.
Milton Area School District became the fifth Valley school district to report a positive COVID-19 case when district officials reported one middle school student had tested positive on Monday, joining Danville, Mount Carmel, Shikellamy and Selinsgrove.