In more than half of the state's 67 counties, more than 50 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, according to the State Department of Health's weekly data update.
Forty counties have at least half of their population fully vaccinated — meaning both doses of Pfizer or Moderna, or one shot of Johnson & Johnson, not additional boosters. Montour County continues to lead the way with 76.9 percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated. Lehigh County is second at 70.6. Northumberland County, ranks 25th of fully vaccinated residents (56.6 percent), while Union County is 43rd (48.5 percent) and Snyder County 60th (41 percent).
Across Pennsylvania, 59.1 percent of residents have received full doses, while 68.7 percent have received at least one shot.
More than 16.8 million vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.2 million booster shots.
Of the 17 age demographics tracked by the state, from 5-9 to 85-plus in five-year increments, Montour County has a higher rate than the state percentage in all 17 groups with at least half of the population fully vaccinated in 15 of 17. In every age demographic from ages 15 and up, at least 60 percent of Montour County residents are fully vaccinated.
In the 10- to 14-year-old demographic, 47.8 percent of county residents are vaccinated. Only Montgomery County (49.1 percent) has a higher percentage in that demographic. Statewide, the number is 31.1 percent.
In the 65-69, 70-74 and 75-79 groups, the state reports that 99.9 percent of Montour County residents are fully vaccinated.
In Northumberland County, 11 age groups have at least half fully vaccinated, including all ages from 60 and up with at least 80 percent vaccinated. From ages 35 and up, all demographics have at least 50 percent. In that county, 61.8 percent of residents have received at least one dose.
In Snyder County, all age demographics younger than 30-34 have less than 40 percent of residents fully vaccinated. In the 15- to 19-year-old group, 22.5 percent are vaccinated and 46.8 percent of county residents have at least one shot.
Like Snyder County, there are no age groups under the age of 50 that have more than half of the population fully vaccinated in Union County. In the older age groups, from 65 and up, at least 80 percent of residents are fully vaccinated in Union County, including 85.7 percent of 70- to 74-year-olds. In Union County, 53.9 percent of residents have at least one shot.