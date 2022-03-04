The state Department of Health added 1,089 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 43 of 67 counties are now seeing low levels of community spread. All four Valley counties are seeing high community levels, according to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases sits at 1,252, down from more than 28,000 in January. It is the lowest average since the first week in August.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 28 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 12 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 12 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases is down 39 percent over the last week, deaths were down 18 percent and hospitalizations were down 16 percent.
Locally, there were 35 new cases recorded in the latest data, including 19 in Union County, nine in Northumberland County, four in Snyder and three in Montour.
At Bucknell University, there have been 19 positive cases this week, down from 80 recorded last week. There are 40 students in isolation.
Among school-age children in the Valley, there have been at least 11 new cases this week. The DOH reported eight new cases in Union County among students ages 5-18 in the seven-day window that ended March 1. There were fewer than five positive cases in Montour, Northumberland and Snyder counties. The state does not release exact numbers if fewer than five cases are registered to protect the patient's identity.
According to the new CDC guidance, all four Valley counties are seeing high community levels of COVID-19. Across Pennsylvania, 43 counties have low rates — up 27 from last week — 16 have medium and eight have high. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Statewide, there were 39 deaths linked to the coronavirus, with more than 290 over the past four days. There were now COVID-related deaths registered in the Valley.
Across Pennsylvania, 76.6 percent of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated according to the CDC and 67.1 percent of all residents are vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 1,156 hospitalizations statewide, down 74 from Wednesday. The number of COVID hospitalizations statewide has dropped for 27 consecutive days and is now at its lowest point since Aug. 16, 2021.
Statewide, there were 224 in intensive care units (ICUs), up one, and 128 were breathing using ventilators, down four.
There were 59 patients hospitalized locally on Friday. There were 48 patients at Geisinger in Danville, two at Geisinger-Shamokin and nine at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 11 patients in the ICU and seven on a ventilator. There were two COVID patients in the ICU in Shamokin.
Of Evangelical’s nine COVID patients, seven were not fully vaccinated, including all three being treated in the ICU and the one on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
There are six inmate cases at the medium-security unit in Allenwood, the only cases at the three facilities in Allenwood. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there were also 15 staff cases at USP-Lewisburg.
As of Friday, there were no active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services.
There were two inmate cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). There were no staff cases at the site. Statewide, there were 90 inmate cases and another 65 staff cases.
