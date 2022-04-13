The state Department of Health added more than 1,200 new COVID cases for the second day in a row on Wednesday.
The 1,232 new cases registered marked the fifth time in the last week at least 1,000 new cases were recorded statewide in a single day. The state's seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 986. The last time it was more than 1,000 cases per day was March 7.
Locally, there were 15 new cases, including six in Union County, five in Northumberland and two each in Montour and Snyder counties.
There have been five new cases confirmed at Bucknell University this week after two were registered last week. Six students are in isolation.
Pennsylvania infections have increased 42 percent, deaths are down 37 over the past week according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University. Statewide, hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus are down four percent. The state’s rolling 7-day average of new cases now sits at 933, the highest in a month. Nationally, the number of cases are up four percent, while deaths are down 13 percent and hospitalizations are also down four percent.
There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in the Valley or statewide on Wednesday. It was the sixth consecutive day with no new local deaths.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. For the fifth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there were 19 counties with high levels of COVID, 123 with medium and 3,082 with low. In Pennsylvania, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford counties had medium COVID levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported 77.3 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.9 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 439 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up seven from Tuesday, and the second day in row the number of hospitalizations has increased.
There were 59 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), and 40 were breathing using ventilators, up two.
There were 15 patients hospitalized locally, level with Tuesday's report. There were 13 patients at Geisinger in Danville, and one each at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had five patients in the ICU and four on a ventilator. Evangelical officials report its one COVID patient was not fully vaccinated.
State facilities, prisons
As of Wednesday morning, the Department of Human Services reported at least one case among employees at the Selinsgrove Center. The state does not release officials numbers if there are fewer than five cases.
There are no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 10 inmate cases and another 20 staff cases. Four prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Wednesday morning, while 11 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There was one inmate case at USP-Lewisburg and no cases at three Allenwood facilities Wednesday morning, the same figures as reported since Saturday.
As of Sunday morning, there were 55 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 23 were at Level 2 and 20 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.