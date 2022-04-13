Sunbury, PA (17801)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 76F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.