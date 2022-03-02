The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania is down 44 percent over the past week according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
On Wednesday, the state Department of Health added 1,252 new cases statewide. The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases sits at 1,409, down from more than 28,000 in January. It is the lowest since Aug. 11, 2021.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 30 percent over the past week and hospitalizations were down 17 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down two percent in the last week. In Pennsylvania, the number of deaths was down 10 percent and hospitalizations were down 17 percent.
Locally, there were 38 new cases recorded in the latest data, the highest total since Friday. That total includes 13 in Northumberland County, 12 in Union, seven in Snyder and six in Montour.
Bucknell University has had 19 positive cases on campus so far this week after recording 80 positives last week. Forty students are in isolation.
According to the new CDC guidance, Montour County was seeing high community transmission rates, while Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties are reporting medium rates. Across Pennsylvania, 16 counties have low rates, 36 have medium and 15 have high. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days.
Statewide, there were 89 deaths linked to the coronavirus, with more than 200 over the past two days. There were no COVID-related deaths among Valley residents in the latest data.
Across Pennsylvania, 76.5 percent of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated according to the CDC and 67 percent of all residents are vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 1,292 hospitalizations statewide, down 64 from Tuesday. It is the first time since Aug. 18, 2021, fewer than 1,300 COVID patients have been hospitalized across Pennsylvania.
Statewide, there were 230 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 22, and 143 were breathing using ventilators, down 20.
There were 57 patients hospitalized locally on Wednesday, the lowest combined total since late August. There were 46 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and eight at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 11 patients in the ICU and seven on a ventilator. There are two COVID patients in the ICU in Shamokin.
Of Evangelical’s eight COVID patients, five were not fully vaccinated, including two of the three being treated in the ICU.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active COVID-19 cases at state and federal prisons and other state facilities in the region continues to drop.
As of Wednesday, there were no active cases among those receiving services and fewer than staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, according to the state Department of Human Services.
There were two inmate cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). There were no staff cases at the site. Statewide, there were 101 inmate cases and another 63 staff cases.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s three locations had three combined cases on Wednesday: Two staff cases at the low-security unit and one staff case at USP-Allenwood. There was one inmate case and 15 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg, down five inmate cases in one day. The report was provided by the federal Bureau of Prisons.