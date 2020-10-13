Sixteen of the Valley's 21 new COVID-19 cases announced by the state Department of Health on Tuesday are linked to long-term care facilities. Statewide, there are also 1,342 new cases, the eighth day in a row with at least 1,000 cases.
Of the Valley's new cases, 14 are in Northumberland County, including eight at long-term care facilities. There are also three new cases in Snyder County and two each in Montour and Union counties. In a separate database measuring cumulative case totals at long-term care facilities, there are eight new cases in Northumberland, five in Montour and three in Snyder.
Statewide, there have now been 174,646 total cases since March. Health officials estimate 80 percent of residents who have tested positive have already recovered.
Over the past seven days — between Oct. 6 and Oc.t 12 — the state conducted 249,065 with 9,097 positive cases. There were 34,023 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m. Monday. There have been 2,060,093 negative tests since March, state health officials said.
The number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized due to COVID-19 complications increased by nearly 50 on Tuesday from 725 to 773. There also are 83 residents on ventilators — an increase of two since Monday's data release. Locally, there are still 47 residents hospitalized, including 30 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, 11 in Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. Four patients at Geisinger in Danville and one at Evangelical are being treated on ventilators. That data remains unchanged from Monday.
Since March, there have been 2,581 cases in the Valley, including 1,290 in Northumberland County, 613 in Union, 431 in Union and 247 in Montour. Of that total, 715 are linked to 16 long-term care facilities in the region.
According to the latest updates from Mountain View and Grandview nursing centers, there are 108 active cases at the facilities. There are 98 active cases — 78 residents and 20 employees — at Grandview Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County. There are 10 active cases — two residents and eight staff members — at Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation in Coal Township. The National Guard ended its mission at Mountain View last week and left Grandview on Monday.
According to the state's database, Northumberland County has had 518 total cases in long-term care facilities since March (391 residents, 127 staffers). There have been 74 total cases in Montour County — 58 residents and 16 staffers, according to the database.
Since March, 81 residents and 16 staffers in one Snyder County facility have tested positive and 17 residents and nine staffers in six Union County locations have been infected.
There are still 92 active cases at two federal prisons in Allenwood, including 82 inmates and 10 staffers.
According to the state Department of Human Services, there are five active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center.
University update
Bloomsburg University reported no student cases for the second consecutive report and for the fourth time since Sept. 30. The school updates three times a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. One employee at the college has tested positive and is in quarantine.
The school has reported 360 student cases and three employee cases since students returned to class in mid-August.
All students but one — who has gone home — have completed their required isolation.
Bucknell University’s updated dashboard is showing no new and no active cases of the virus. There have been 19 on-campus positives, 14 of them among students.
At Susquehanna University, there are two active cases. There have been eight cases total since Aug. 3.