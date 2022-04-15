State Health officials registered more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Friday, including 11 cases in the Valley.
The Department of Health added 1,648 new cases. Seven times in the last nine days there have been at least 1,000 new cases recorded statewide in a single day. The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 1,122.
Locally, there were 11 new cases: Five in Northumberland, four in Union and one each in Snyder and Montour.
Pennsylvania infections have increased 42 percent, deaths were down 37 over the past week according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University. Statewide, hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus are up nine percent. Nationally, the number of cases was up 27 percent, while deaths were down 3 percent. Nationally, hospitalizations were down 4 percent.
There were 10 deaths statewide linked to the coronavirus on Friday. There were no deaths in the Valley linked to COVID. There have been no local deaths over the past eight days due to complications from COVID.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated on Friday. For the sixth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19; Susquehanna, Sullivan and Bradford counties have medial levels. Nationally, there were 14 counties with high levels of COVID, 175 with medium and 3,035 with low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported 77.3 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.9 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 441 COVID hospitalizations statewide, down 10 from Thursday. It was the first time in four days statewide COVID hospitalizations decreased.
There were 57 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), down four, and 39 were breathing using ventilators, down two.
There were 13 patients hospitalized locally. There were 13 patients at Geisinger in Danville, and one at Evangelical Community Hospital.
There are no patients at any of the Valley hospitals in the ICU or on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
As of Friday morning, the Department of Human Services reported at least one case among employees at the Selinsgrove Center. The state does not release specific totals if there are fewer than five cases.
There are no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 11 inmate cases and another 19 staff cases, both down one. Five prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Thursday morning, while 11 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There are no cases at any of the Valley's federal prisons.
As of Friday morning, there were 54 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 22 were at Level 2 and 22 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.