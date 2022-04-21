The state Department of Health registered 1,814 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and 29 deaths were linked to the coronavirus across Pennsylvania, including four in the Valley.
According to the latest data from the DOH, three Northumberland County residents and one Snyder County have died due to complications of COVID-19. There were three deaths recorded in the Valley in the first 20 days of April.
Thursday's case count is the second highest this month. Pennsylvania’s rolling seven-day average of new cases now sits at 1,355, the highest total since Feb. 26.
Locally, there were 20 new cases, the largest one-day increase since March 10. In the Valley, there were a dozen cases in Northumberland County, four in Union, three in Montour and one in Snyder. It was the first new case in Snyder County in five days.
All four Valley counties have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Pennsylvania infections have increased 28 percent, deaths are up 60 percent and hospitalizations are up 10 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up 16 percent, while deaths were down 32 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up four percent in the last week.
The state added 28 deaths on Thursday, the sixth time in eight days with at least 10 deaths.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC updated on Friday. For the sixth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19; Susquehanna, Sullivan and Bradford counties have medium levels. Nationally, there were 14 counties with high levels of COVID, 175 with medium and 3,035 with low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Thursday that 77.5 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, the state surpassed more than 19 million doses of a COVID vaccine administered.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 506 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up three from Wednesday's report. It marked the ninth time in 11 days the number of COVID patients hospitalized statewide increased, including the last five.
There were 70 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up eight, and 32 were breathing using ventilators, down six.
There were 13 patients hospitalized locally, down one. There were 12 patients at Geisinger in Danville and one at Geisinger Shamokin. There are no COVID patients at Evangelical.
Two COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus and the patient at Shamokin were being treated in the ICU.
State facilities, prisons
As of Thursday morning, the Department of Human Services reported at least one case among employees at the Selinsgrove Center. The state does not release specific totals if there are fewer than five cases.
There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were eight inmate cases and another 20 staff cases, up one inmate case. Statewide, four prisons have inmate cases, and 11 have staff cases.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans.
It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There were no cases at any of the Valley’s federal prisons.
As of Thursday, there were 55 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 25 were at Level 2 and 18 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.