Pennsylvania's Department of Health recorded the highest number of new COVID-19 cases on a Monday this month and also reported hospitalizations due to the coronavirus jumped by 150 in the latest data report.
State Health officials announced 10,506 new cases on Monday, the highest since a pandemic-record 13,286 were added on Friday. Monday's total pushes the monthly total to more than 228,000 across Pennsylvania, the second-most of any month since the pandemic began in early 2020. There have been an average of 8,447 infections per day this month, more than 2,700 per day more than were reported in November.
More than 11 percent of Pennsylvania’s COVID cases since March 2020 have come in the first 27 days of December 2021.
After two days of no COVID deaths registered statewide, the DOH recorded 19 deaths in its latest report. There were no deaths in the Valley tied to the coronavirus.
There were 35 new cases reported in the Valley on Monday, the lowest total since mid-October. There were 18 new infections in Northumberland County, eight in Snyder, five in Montour and four in Union County registered.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Monday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 82.4 percent of counties were showing high levels of transmission and 1.58 percent were showing low levels, the same numbers as reported since Saturday.
There have been 16.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in Pennsylvania, including 2.2 million booster shots.
According to the CDC, 73.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
After three consecutive days of decreases in COVID hospitalizations statewide, more than 4,500 patients are now hospitalized in Pennsylvania. As of noon Monday, 4,509 coronavirus patients in Pennsylvania hospitals, up 150 from Sunday's report.
Of that total, 912 were being treated in intensive care units — up 10 — and 569 were on ventilators, up 18
There were 189 patients hospitalized locally, down from as high as 216 last week.
There are 113 patients at Geisinger in Danville, 26 at Geisinger-Shamokin and 50 at Evangelical Community Hospital, down five from its last report. Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 37 patients in the ICU and 29 on ventilators. Shamokin had eight in the ICU.
At Evangelical, there are 10 patients in the ICU and three on ventilators. According to hospital officials, 38 of 50 COVID patients at Evangelical are not fully vaccinated, along with all 10 in the ICU and the three patients on ventilators.
Prisons, state facilities
There are still 176 active COVID cases among federal prisons in Union County after the federal Bureau of prisons (BOP) reported significant spikes at two prisons last week.
BOP officials reported 143 active inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood, and 29 at the medium-security unit, both unchanged since Thursday. There is also one staff case at both USP Allenwood and USP Lewisburg, along with two staff cases at the low-security unit in Allenwood.
There were four inmate cases and 12 staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC), data that is level with previous reports.
Statewide, there were 156 inmate cases and 219 staff cases.
There were 14 staff cases and no client cases at the Selinsgrove State Center, five client cases and less than five staff cases at Danville State Hospital and no cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit — either the boys or girls facilities, according to the state Department of Human Services (DHS). DHS does not report case numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.