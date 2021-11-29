There were 141 more Pennsylvania residents hospitalized for treatment of COVID-19 on Monday, the fourth time this month the total increased by more than 100 in a single day.
According to the data provided by the state Department of Health (DOH), the number of Pennsylvanians hospitalized with the coronavirus has increased by 1,108 in the last 15 days.
In the Valley, there were three more residents hospitalized — all at Evangelical Community Hospital. In the Valley, the total number of hospitalizations has increased by 58 in the last 15 days.
The state also reported 5,252 new infections, the 13th time in 14 days with an increase of 5,000 or more cases.
In the Valley, there were 87 new cases, the 12th time in 14 days with at least that many. Northumberland County had the most new infections with 48, followed by 17 in Snyder, and 11 each in Montour and Union counties.
There was also one new death reported in the Valley, a Northumberland County resident. Since the start of the pandemic, 425 Northumberland County residents' deaths have been linked to COVID-19.
Statewide, there were 25 new deaths, marking the fourth consecutive day with a death toll less than the monthly average of 63.9 per day. November 2021 is the seventh-deadliest month of the now 21-month pandemic with 1,854 deaths, 283 more than were recorded in November 2020.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see substantial community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Nationwide, 65.39 percent of counties had high transmission rates and 5.4 percent had low rates.
In Pennsylvania, 68.9 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11. According to the DOH's dashboard on Monday, 15.28 million vaccines have been administered statewide, including 1.48 million boosters.
Hospitalizations
The DOH reported 3,734 Pennsylvania residents were being treated at hospitals. Of those patients hospitalized statewide, 836 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs) — up 20 — and 483 were on ventilators — up 3. Both figures increased for at least the fourth consecutive day.
In the Valley, all three new patients being reported by state data were at Evangelical Community Hospital, where the total (58) has increased by 19 since Friday.
There were 38 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital and five at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was treating 25 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating four.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 99 COVID-19 positive patients for the third consecutive day. There were 20 at Geisinger Shamokin, also for the third consecutive day.
Prisons, state facilities
There were still 36 active COVID cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Monday, the same numbers as reported since Wednesday. There were 182 staff cases statewide and 206 active inmate cases statewide, the same numbers as reported since Thursday. Of the 36 cases at SCI-Coal Township, 26 were inmate cases and 10 were staff cases, all also even with numbers dating back to Thursday.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there was one active inmate case and no staff cases, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there were five inmate cases, along with one staff case. There was one staff case at USP Allenwood and none at the medium-security unit there. None of the numbers changed Sunday or Monday.
According to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), there were no cases among persons receiving services and six staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center, both unchanged since Thursday.
There were less than five staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital for at least the fifth consecutive day. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were six youth cases at the girls facility and five staff cases. There were no youth or staff cases at the boys facility. Both sets of figures were the same as reported Saturday and Sunday.