State Health officials announced another 547 COVID-19 cases on Monday, the smallest daily increase since Aug. 31. There were 18 new cases in the Valley, including 11 in Union County in the latest data release.
Statewide, there were 20 new deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, pushing the statewide total to 7,780. There were no deaths locally on Monday.
Also on Monday, Bloomsburg University reported 18 more positive cases among students and Bucknell reported two more on-campus positive cases.
The Department of Health has said 139,863 Pennsylvanians have gotten COVID-19 since March and health officials estimate 83 percent of those patients have already recovered.
Since the state began tracking the pandemic in March, 1,514 Valley residents have been infected and tested positive and 53 have died. Monday there were 11 new cases in Union County, three in Montour and two each in Northumberland and Snyder counties.
In Northumberland County there have been 766 cases and 39 deaths, in Union County there have been 417 cases and six deaths, in Snyder County there have been 184 cases and three deaths and in Montour there have been 147 cases and five deaths.
The number of people currently hospitalized with the coronavirus increased in the latest update, increasing to 496 and the number of people on ventilators decreased by seven to 57. In the Valley, there are 17 patients being treated — five at Geisinger Medical Center and six each at Evangelical Community Hospital and Geisinger-Shamokin.
The Valley’s long-term care facilities numbers remained unchanged from Sunday. In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, there are 263 cases — 199 residents and 64 staffers — in seven facilities, an increase of 13 residents and one staffer. A staffer at one Montour County facility has tested positive, while four residents and three staffers at one Snyder County facility and six residents and four staffers at five Union County facilities have tested positive.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, the online dashboard is reporting 15 cases. On Friday, a spokeswoman from the state Department of Corrections said prison officials told her there were only four cases at the prison, despite the dashboard reading.
High school cases
Also on Sunday, Danville Area School District became the latest in the Valley to report an active case of the virus, a high school student. The school will remain open, according to school officials. Shikellamy and Mount Carmel have also reported positive cases.
A second Danville Area High School student has tested positive for COVID-19 according to Superintendent Ricki Boyle, but the district’s four schools will open on Tuesday after the Labor Day holiday.
Boyle said a second student was in direct contact with the first student that tested positive outside of school and a test came back positive on the second student.
Danville schools opened on Thursday after delaying the start of the year by a week.
Boyle said custodial staff cleaned the building on Friday after school hours and disinfected and sanitized the entire building again Monday.
Trending younger
The state Health Department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to August 31:
NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 26 percent of cases in August;
SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases in August;
NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 20 percent of cases in August;
SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases in August;
SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 14 percent of cases in August; and
NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 11 percent of cases in August.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,430 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,613 cases among employees, for a total of 26,043 at 947 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Of Pennsylvania's total deaths, 5,240 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities, including 38 in the Valley.
College cases
Bloomsburg University's new cases pushes the school's total of confirmed cases to 267, a number that includes two employees, 46 active off-campus cases and 175 students who have recovered.
Bucknell's online dashboard is reporting four active cases and 13 total cumulative cases. The cumulative cases number was 11 on Friday. The school said it has administered 16,927 tests.
Susquehanna University, in its weekly update on Friday, reported the school still has not encountered a case.