The state Department of Health registered 2,123 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the largest single-day increase since Feb. 26.
Pennsylvania’s rolling seven-day average of new cases increased again and now sits at 1,444. The state has added at least 1,000 new cases each day since Monday and surpassed 2,000 new infections twice over that span.
Locally, there were a 19 new cases, the second-largest increase since March 12. In the Valley, there were eight cases in Northumberland County and five each in Union and Montour. Snyder County reported one new infection.
Health officials linked 10 more deaths to the virus. None of them were in the Valley counties. It was the eighth time in 10 days the state reported 10 or more deaths from COVID.
All four Valley counties continue to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Pennsylvania infections increased 24 percent, deaths were up 60 percent and hospitalizations were up 15 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up 20 percent, while deaths were down 26 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up five percent in the last week for the second consecutive day.
Sixty-three of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. Tioga County is seeing high levels of COVID, while Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all have medium levels. It is the first time in six weeks at least one county had high levels. Nationally, there were 40 counties with high levels of COVID, 228 with medium and 2,956 with low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Saturday that 77.7 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.2 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated. On Tuesday, the state surpassed more than 19 million doses of a COVID vaccine administered.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 507 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up seven from Friday's report. The number has increased on six of the last seven days.
There were 69 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up one, and 30 were breathing using ventilators, down four.
There were 13 patients hospitalized locally, down one from Friday. There were 12 patients at Geisinger in Danville and there was one at Geisinger Shamokin.
Two COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus and the patient at Shamokin were being treated in the ICU.
State facilities, prisons
As of Saturday morning, the Department of Human Services (DHS) reported at least one case among employees at the Selinsgrove Center. The state does not release specific totals if there are fewer than five cases.
There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 9 inmate cases and another 20 staff cases, down one inmate case and up three staff cases. Statewide, four prisons have inmate cases, and 13 have staff cases.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans.
It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There were no cases at any of the Valley’s federal prisons.
As of Saturday, there were 52 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 22 were at Level 2 and 24 -- an increase of five -- were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.