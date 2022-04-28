The state Department of Health on Thursday recorded more than 2,500 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since late February.
State health officials registered 2,564 new cases, the most since Feb. 26 when 2,590 were added to the state's total. Thursday's increase marked the third time in six days with more than 2,000 new cases. The state's rolling seven-day average for new cases now sits at 1,734, the highest since Feb. 28.
Locally there were 28 new cases, the third consecutive day with at least 20. There were 17 new cases in Northumberland County, eight in Montour and three in Union. Six counties had at least 100 new cases in the latest data, with Allegheny County reporting 318 and Philadelphia County adding 268.
Health officials linked 12 more deaths to the virus statewide. None of them were in Valley counties. There have been no COVID deaths in the Valley over the past eight days.
All four Valley counties continue to have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and its latest data released Friday.
Pennsylvania infections increased 28 percent, deaths were down 44 percent and hospitalizations were up 15 percent over the last week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Nationally, the number of cases was up by 24 percent, while deaths were even.
Nationally, hospitalizations were up 8 percent in the last week.
Sixty-three of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. Tioga County was seeing high levels of COVID, while Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all had medium levels. It is the first time in six weeks at least one county had high levels. Nationally, there were 40 counties with high levels of COVID, 228 with medium and 2,956 with low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Thursday that 77.8 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.2 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Thursday, there were 621 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 35 in one day more than 100 over the past three days. It was the first time since March 21 more than 600 COVID patients have been hospitalized statewide.
There were 63 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up three, and 30 were breathing using ventilators, down six.
There were 14 patients hospitalized locally. There were 13 patients at Geisinger in Danville — up two — and one at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Three COVID patients at Geisinger’s main campus were being treated in the ICU, and two were on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
There were two active inmate cases at USP-Allenwood, both new over the past two days, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation. As of Thursday, there were 46 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 25 were at Level 2 and 27 were at Level 3.
The four prisons — three in Allenwood and one at Lewisburg — were at Level 2 operations following weeks at Level 1. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There were no active COVID-19 cases at any state facility in the Valley overseen by the Department of Human Services (DHS). For several weeks, there had been at least one case among staffers at Selinsgrove State Center. There were no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were nine inmate cases and another 25 staff cases, up four staff cases since Wednesday. Statewide, three prisons have inmate cases, and 14 have staff cases.