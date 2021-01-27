Pennsylvania health officials announced another 222 COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, pushing the state's total passed 21,000 since the pandemic began last March.
The number of new cases ticked up for the third day in a row according to data from the Department of Health as did the number of people vaccinated. The number of patients in hospitals across Pennsylvania continued to drop
Statewide, the DOH announced another 5,874 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest total in a week. There were 184 new cases and six deaths locally.
In the Valley, there were 86 new cases in Northumberland County, 35 in Snyder County, 32 in Montour County and 31 in Union County. There were three deaths in Montour County and one in each of the other three counties. Across Pennsylvania, there were 18 counties with at least 100 new cases.
Hospitalizations decreased across Pennsylvania while increasing slightly at Valley hospitals.
As of noon Wednesday, there were 3,768 patients being treated in hospitals across the state, down 22 from Tuesday. There are 759 patients being treated in intensive care units (ICU) and 447 on ventilators. The number of patients on ventilators is up 11 from Tuesday.
Locally, there are now 176 patients hospitalized, up three.
There are 130 patients being treated at Geisinger in Montour County, including 30 in the ICU and 16 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, nine patients are being treated, including two on ventilators. At Evangelical Community Hospital, 37 patients are being treated, including three in the ICU and two on ventilators.
Vaccines
State health officials report 770,965 doses of the vaccine have been administered across Pennsylvania to 631,423 people.
According to data released from the DOH, 491,881 people have received one dose and 139,542 people have received two doses and are fully covered.
Nursing homes
In Northumberland County long-term care facilities, 897 residents have been infected and there have been 220 staff cases, up seven from Tuesday. There have been 179 deaths linked to nursing homes in Northumberland County.
In Montour, 263 residents and 61 staff members have tested positive, an increase of four positive staff cases. There have been 20 deaths at six affected facilities.
Snyder County's numbers increased slightly with 116 resident and 31 staff cases. Twenty virus-related deaths have been reported.
At seven Union County facilities, there have been 227 resident cases, 37 staff member cases and 27 deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
There are 40 active COVID-19 cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 19 residents at 21 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, they are down to five active cases, all staffers.
The number of active cases has dropped at SCI-Coal Township. There are 27 active staff cases at the facility, down three from Tuesday. There are no inmate cases. Statewide, there are 2,002 active cases across the two dozen state prisons, including 1,437 inmates.
There are now 207 active cases in the four prisons in Union County. According to the Bureau of Prisons, there are 46 active cases at Allenwood's low-security unit — 30 inmates and 16 staffers — and 43 at the medium-security unit — 10 inmates and 33 staffers.
At USP-Allenwood, all 20 active cases are among staffers. At nearby USP-Lewisburg, there are 97 active cases, including 67 inmates and 30 staffers.