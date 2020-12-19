The state Department of Health (DOH) reported 246 new COVID-19 cases in Valley counties and an increase of 109 inmate cases at the low-security Federal Correctional Institute in Allenwood.
Thirty-three of the state's 67 counties reported 100 or more new infections, according to the data. Saturday’s report was the ninth time in 10 days with 9,000 or more new cases statewide and the ninth time in 11 days with 200 or more deaths.
The state infection total climbed to 548,489 with 9,834 new cases. There were 217 deaths, pushing that total to 13,825.
In Valley counties, there have been 9,052 cases and 271 deaths. On Saturday, the state reported 70 new cases in Montour County, 63 new cases and seven new deaths in Northumberland County, 44 new cases in Snyder and 69 new infections with two new deaths in Union County.
The state estimates 61 percent of patients have recovered, an increase of one percent from Friday. There have been 3,131,631 negative tests in the state, including 8.812 in Montour County, 19,359 in Northumberland, 7,239 in Snyder and 21,137 in Union County.
Prisons and state centers
Federal prisons in Union County saw cases jump to 150 on the 109-case increase at the Allenwood site. There are now 152 inmate cases and nine staff cases there. At Allenwood’s medium-security site there are six inmate cases and 20 staff cases. At the United States Penitentiary (USP) at Allenwood, there are fourteen staff cases and no inmate cases. At USP-Lewisburg there were five new inmate cases, now 38 total, and four new staff cases, now 11 total.
The Selinsgrove Center saw its case total drop by three employee cases. There are now 45 staff cases and 20 client cases. One more Danville State Hospital resident tested positive, bringing that total to 19. There are also 13 staff members with active infections.
Nursing homes
Eight new cases were reported at Valley long-term care facilities on Saturday, including three new resident cases and three new staff cases in Northumberland County. There have been 1,343 cases and 175 deaths in 30 Valley nursing homes.
In Northumberland County, 16 facilities have combined for 948 cases (750 residents and 198 staffers) along with 142 deaths. Snyder County has had 134 cases (108 residents, 26 staffers) and 18 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 150 cases (124 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at five locations. There have been 111 cases (86 residents, 25 staffers) and seven deaths at seven Union County facilities.
At Watsontown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, 97 of 125 residents have tested positive and 55 have successfully recovered, according to the facility's update on Friday morning. Sixty staff members have tested positive and 48 of them have returned to work. According to a company spokesman, there have been 15 deaths at the facility.
At Mount Carmel Nursing and Rehabilitation, there were 36 active cases, 20 among residents and 16 among staff, according to the facility's report on Friday. There have been 152 confirmed cases at the center, including 96 among residents.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 6,086 Pennsylvanians hospitalized with the disease, a decrease of 61 from Friday. There were 1204 patients in ICUs, a decrease of 28 and12 fewer patients, 734, were on ventilators. Statewide there were 515 ICU beds available, a decrease of 33.
In Valley health care facilities there were 199 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
At Geisinger in Danville there were 136 patients (an increase of two), 39 of them in the ICU and 23 on ventilators (an increase of one). There were 12 adult ICU beds available.
Geisinger in Shamokin held steady with 10 patients hospitalized, four in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients on ventilators. One adult ICU bed opened up.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 53 hospitalizations, the same number as Friday, with one new patient in the ICU and one patient was still on a ventilator. There was one fewer ICU bed available at the facility.
Montour testing site open
Regional drive-thru and indoor walk-in testing clinics in Cambria, Franklin and Montour will be open through Tuesday.
Running daily from 9 a.m to 6 p.m. through Tuesday, drive-thru and walk-in testing will be held at the Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, 5848 Broadway Road, Danville.