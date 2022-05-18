In its weekly COVID-19 update provided Wednesday, the state Department of Health registered nearly 28,000 new coronavirus cases over the past week, including 336 in the Valley.
The DOH added 27,997 cases in its latest data release, with four days — May 11-13 and May 17 — with at least 4,000 new cases daily. Pennsylvania averaged 3,999 new cases per day over the past week and the highest since early February.
Locally there have been 336 new cases since the last update, including 177 in Northumberland County, 68 in Union, 49 in Montour and 42 in Snyder. In last week's report, there were 235 combined cases in the four Valley counties.
State Health officials also recorded 84 statewide deaths linked to the coronavirus over the past week, including three in Northumberland County.
According to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, nationally, the number of cases was up by 28 percent, while deaths were up 15 percent. Hospitalizations were up 12 percent in the last week. In Pennsylvania, over the past week, cases are up 49 percent and hospitalizations are up 17 percent, while deaths are up 22 percent from last week.
Fifty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the CDC which is updated on Fridays. The four Valley counties have either high (Montour) or medium COVID levels (Northumberland, Snyder, Union).
Montour, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Bradford all had high levels. Nationally, there were 79 counties with high levels of COVID, 318 with medium and 2,827 with low. Across the U.S., more than 87 percent of counties had low COVID-19 levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Wednesday that 78.3 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68.8 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 1,156 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 249 from last week's total. The last time there were more than 1,100 COVID patients hospitalized was March 4. There are 135 patients statewide being treated in intensive care units, and 64 on ventilators.
There were 41 patients hospitalized locally, up five from recent reports. There were 32 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Geisinger-Shamokin and six at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Geisinger in Danville has 10 patients in the ICU — up six from last week — while Geisinger Shamokin has one and Evangelical two. Geisinger in Danville also has three COVID patients on ventilators.
Of Evangelical's six COVID patients, four were unvaccinated, including one of two being treated in the ICU.
State facilities, prisons
Even though there are no active COVID cases at federal prisons in Union County, all local facilities are Level 3 operational levels, the highest COVID restrictions.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood are back at Level 3 operational levels of COVID mitigation, after briefly dropping to Level 1 a few weeks ago. As of Wednesday, there were 24 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest) — down 13 from last week, 28 were at Level 2 and 46 were at Level 3, up 21 from a week ago.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
There are still 17 COVID cases at the Danville State Hospital, according to the Department of Human Services (DHS). As of Wednesday, there were seven cases among clients and 10 staff cases, all new since May 3. There was also at least one resident and at least one staff case at the Selinsgrove Center. There were no active cases at either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, according to DHS.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there was one staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 36 inmate cases and another 51 staff cases. Statewide, six prisons had inmate cases, and 16 had staff cases.