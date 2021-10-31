Pennsylvania Department of Health officials reported 3,114 new COVID-19 infections on Sunday, pushing the monthly total to 134,999, the fourth-most infectious month since the global pandemic began in March 2020.
There have been 2,897 infections in Valley counties this month, with 64 new cases on Sunday. The monthly total accounts for more than 10% of the 27,733 cases recorded in the Valley in the now 20-month pandemic.
The state Department of Health reported 43 new COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the monthly total to 2,056. It has been the sixth-deadliest month of the pandemic for Pennsylvania residents. There were no new deaths in Valley residents reported on Sunday, the second day in a row without any COVID deaths in the region.
According to the state data, there were 48 new infections in Northumberland County, the fifth consecutive day with at least that many in the county. There were also six new cases in Montour and Snyder counties and four in Union.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties reported high levels of community transmission of COVID, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which means they were all seeing at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days. Sullivan County had been reporting substantial transmission but increased to high on Saturday.
Nationwide, 74.89 percent of counties have high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 1.86 percent of counties nationwide are reporting low transmission.
In Pennsylvania, 71.7% of residents age 18 or older are fully vaccinated.
Health officials reported more than 13.7 million COVID vaccine doses have been administered in Pennsylvania. This week, the state surpassed 600,000 booster shots administered. More than 89,000 Valley residents are fully vaccinated.
Since the pandemic began in March 2020, there have been 2,371 total cases — the state does not update active cases, only the cumulative total since March 2020 — including 1,882 resident cases. The case total remained unchanged on Saturday.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 2,754 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 50 after three consecutive days of decreases.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 653 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 11, and 378 were being treated on ventilators, down three.
According to data provided by the state, there were 101 patients undergoing treatment in Valley medical facilities for COVID-19 on Sunday. There were 23 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, seven at Evangelical Community Hospital near Lewisburg, and none at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 14 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating four, both numbers are level from last year.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 67 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 28 patients at Evangelical and six at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Prisons, state facilities
There were three active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, the same number as reported since Friday. There were 109 staff cases statewide, including 21 at SCI Cambria. There were 43 active inmate cases statewide, none at Coal Township.
There were 24 active inmate cases at the low-security federal prison in Allenwood on Saturday, the same number as reported since late last week while the other three prisons — penitentiaries in Lewisburg and Allenwood and a medium-security unit in Allenwood — all reported no active cases.
The state Department of Human Services (DHS) was still reporting eight active cases among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center on Sunday. There were less than five cases among persons receiving services. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
There were six staff cases and less than five client cases at Danville State Hospital.
There were less than five youth cases at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit (NCSTU) for girls. There were no staff cases in the unit and no cases in the NCSTU boys unit.