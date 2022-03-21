The state Department of Health registered fewer than 500 new COVID-19 cases for the second day in a row on Monday and the state's rolling average of new cases dropped to its lowest total since July.
State Health officials added 368 new COVID-19 infections on Monday. Of those cases, only three were in the Valley — one each in Northumberland, Snyder Union counties.
No new deaths were reported in Valley counties and one was registered statewide on Monday. Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 923 Valley residents’ and 44,049 Pennsylvania residents’ deaths have been linked to COVID-19. There have been no COVID-related deaths in the Valley over the past six days.
The 368 new cases marked the 10th time in 12 days the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases statewide and the fourth in a row. The state's rolling seven-day average sits at 764 on Monday, the lowest since July 29, 2021.
Sixty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties — including all four in the Valley — are now seeing low levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest updates. For the second week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 10 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 22 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 17 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down seven percent over the last week, deaths were down 17 percent and hospitalizations were down 1211percent.
The CDC reports 76.9 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older are fully vaccinated, while 67.4 percent of all residents are fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 611 hospitalizations statewide, down 40 from Sunday. It is the 13th consecutive day hospitalizations have dropped statewide. It the fewest COVID hospitalizations statewide since Aug. 4, 2021.
Statewide, there were 96 in intensive care units (ICUs), down seven, and 52 were breathing using ventilators, down four.
There were 31 patients hospitalized locally, down five from the weekend. There were 25 patients at Geisinger in Danville and six at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. There are no COVID patients at Geisinger’s Shamokin Area Community Hospital for at least the second consecutive day.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator.
At Evangelical, three patients were in the ICU, and one was on a ventilator. Of Evangelical's COVID patients, three were not fully vaccinated, along with two of three in the ICU and one on the ventilator.
It is the fewest number of patients at Geisinger since Aug. 16, 2011.
Prisons, state facilities
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood remain at Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation. It is the middle level of restrictions — down from months at Level 3 at the facilities — with no cases reported on Monday for the sixth day in a row.
As of Monday morning, 28 prisons nationally were at Level 1 (the lowest), 37 were at Level 2 and 33 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.
As of midday Monday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members,the same reports as Saturday. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
There was one inmate case and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 33 inmate cases and another 40 staff cases, 11 fewer inmate cases. Nine prisons statewide have inmate cases as of Monday, while 19 prisons have staff infections.