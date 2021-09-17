Pennsylvania marked its second consecutive day with 5,000 new COVID-19 infections reported on Friday.
The state Department of Health data which is tabulated through midnight the previous day and released around noon each day, shows 5,198 new cases of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
In the last seven days, the state has registered 31,934 cases, more than the number of new cases in all of June and July combined (22,321).
Susquehanna Valley counties were one new case short of a third consecutive day with more than 100 cases. The 99 new cases gives the Valley 590 in the last seven days. On Friday, there were 49 new cases in Northumberland County, 29 in Snyder County, 16 in Union and five in Montour.
The Snyder County infection count is the largest single-day increase since March 9.
Snyder did not report a new COVID-19-related death on Friday, breaking a string of four straight days with one new death.
There was one new death in the Valley, in Northumberland County.
Statewide, there were 44 new COVID-19 deaths.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have high levels of community transmission of COVID according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. High transmission means a county has reported at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the past week.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Friday, there were 2,337 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals with COVID-19 symptoms, up 14 from Wednesday.
Of those hospitalized, 589 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 19, and 283 were being treated on ventilators, up six.
Among 74 patients in Valley medical facilities there were 14 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, four at Evangelical and none at Geisinger-Shamokin. All were the same numbers as reported Thursday.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 8 patients on ventilators, as many as were reported Thursday. Evangelical had three patients on ventilators for at least the third consecutive day.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 43 COVID-19 positive patients. There were 19 patients at Evangelical and 12 at Geisinger-Shamokin. According to Evangelical hospital, 18 of the 19 patients hospitalized are unvaccinated.
On campus
Susquehanna University, which had not updated its COVID-19 dashboard since Sept. 9 before its update on Friday, is reporting seven active student cases and one active employee case. All of the student cases are new.
There were 13 active cases at Bucknell University on Friday morning, according to the school's online dashboard, the same number as reported on Wednesday. Eleven of the cases were among students and 11 students are in isolation.
Bucknell is reporting 94.1 percent of its campus community is fully vaccinated.
Prisons, state facilities
There were six cases at the prisons in Union County, down two. At the medium-security unit in Allenwood, there were two staff cases, and there was one active inmate and two staff cases at the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There was also one staff case at USP Lewisburg.
USP Lewisburg and USP Allenwood both remained in the BOP’s Level 3 of COVID modifications on Wednesday. The modifications are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series, and their respective county transmission rates.
At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance. BOP pandemic guidance follows and integrates guidance and direction from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the Department of Justice, and established medical best practices.
The BOP reports 94 of 98 federal prisons are in Level 3 modifications, an increase of one since Thursday.
The state Department of Corrections reported five active staff cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township on Thursday, one fewer than reported Thursday. There were 115 inmate cases statewide, an increase of 5, including 84 at SCI Chester, but none at SCI Coal Township. There are 87 staff cases statewide — an increase of 6 — including 16 at SCI Cambria.
There were still active COVID-19 cases among persons receiving services and staff members at the Selinsgrove Center on Wednesday. The cases were both listed as less than five. The state does not release precise numbers unless there are more than five to avoid identifying a patient.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit juvenile facility in Danville, there were no cases among residents at the boys or girls units. Both units had less than five staff cases.
No active cases were reported at the Danville State Hospital.