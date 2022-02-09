The state Department of Health recorded more than 100 COVID-related deaths for the seventh time in nine days on Wednesday and also added 5,422 new cases.
Statewide, 116 deaths were tied to the coronavirus. There were no COVID-related deaths recorded in the four Valley counties after 10 were added in the previous five days,
Locally, there were 142 new cases registered, including 67 in Northumberland County, 34 in Union, 23 in Snyder and 18 in Montour County.
Bucknell University is reporting seven positive cases on campus this week after recording 18 last week. Ten students are in isolation according to the school's COVID dashboard.
There were a dozen new cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley. The state added six resident cases in Union County on Wednesday, along with three staff cases in Northumberland County and one staff case in both Montour and Snyder counties. There is also a new staff case in Snyder County.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continued to see high community transmission of the disease on Wednesday, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 99.10 percent of counties nationwide were showing high levels of transmission. The CDC reports 0.37 percent — 12 counties nationwide — were showing low levels. Twenty-six counties across the nation don’t have high transmission rates. All 50 states had high levels of community transmission.
According to the CDC, 75.9 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and 66.2 percent of all Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. The CDC also reported that 87 percent of Pennsylvanians eligible for a COVID vaccine have received at least one shot.
Anyone who has had two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is considered fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Wednesday, there were 3,324 hospitalizations statewide, down 17 from Tuesday. It is the lowest number of hospitalized COVID patients since Nov. 22, 2022.
Statewide, there were 535 in intensive care units (ICUs), down 23, and 365 were breathing using ventilators, an increase of seven from previous reports.
There were 121 patients hospitalized locally on Wednesday, level with Tuesday's report. There were 91 patients at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Geisinger-Shamokin and 22 at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had 18 patients in the ICU and 13 on a ventilator. At Evangelical, of its COVID patients, 14 of 22 were not fully vaccinated, along with four of five being treated in the ICU and the one patient on a ventilator.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at state and federal prisons in the area is dropping.
At the federal prison system in Union County, Allenwood’s medium-security facility has 77 active inmate cases according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, down 33 from Tuesday. There were no active staff cases.
There were three inmate cases at the low-security unit along with two staff cases and two inmate cases and one staff case at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Allenwood. There were 32 inmate cases and 17 staff infections at USP-Lewisburg.
There were 11 inmate cases and 10 staff cases — down four — at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC).
As of Wednesday, there were seven cases among those receiving services and 68 among staffers at the Selinsgrove Center, up five staff cases. At Danville State Hospital, there were five resident and six staff cases, down 13 and nine, respectively.
There were fewer than five staff infections at the boys and girls units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.