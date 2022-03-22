The state Department of Health registered 545 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, including three new cases in the Valley. There were 41 deaths linked to the coronavirus across the state in the latest release, the largest increase in six days.
Of the cases statewide, only three were in the Valley — two in Northumberland County and one in Union. There were no new cases in Montour and Snyder continues, and Montour's case count dropped by one as the state continues to reconcile testing data. There was one death registered in Northumberland County, the first in the Valley in a week and the 924th since the pandemic began two years ago.
The 545 new cases marked the 11th time in 13 days the state has reported fewer than 1,000 new cases statewide and the fifth in a row. The state’s rolling seven-day average now sits at 707, the lowest since July 28, 2021.
Sixty-six of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties — including all four in the Valley — were seeing low levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest updates. For the second week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19.
The COVID-19 community level is determined by the higher of the new admissions and inpatient beds metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days. The reports are updated weekly.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down three percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 22 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 14 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 14 percent over the last week, deaths were down 17 percent and hospitalizations were down 10 percent.
The CDC reported 76.9 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.4 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 598 hospitalizations statewide, down 13 from Monday. It was the 14th consecutive day hospitalizations have dropped statewide. It was the fewest COVID hospitalizations statewide since Aug. 4, 2021, the last time fewer than 600 patients were hospitalized for COVID.
Statewide, there were 91 in intensive care units (ICUs), down six, and 54 were breathing using ventilators, up two.
There were 34 patients hospitalized locally, up three from Monday. There were 25 patients at Geisinger in Danville, eight at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and one at Geisinger-Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator. Geisinger-Shamokin's COVID patient is being treated in the ICU.
At Evangelical, three patients were in the ICU, and one was on a ventilator. Of Evangelical’s COVID patients, five were not fully vaccinated, along with two of three in the ICU and one on the ventilator.
It was the fewest number of patients at Geisinger since Aug. 16, 2011.
Prisons, state facilities
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood remained at Level 2 operational levels of COVID mitigation. Level 2 is the middle level of restrictions — down from months at Level 3 at the facilities — with no cases reported on Tuesday, as they have for the last week.
As of Tuesday morning, 29 prisons nationally were at Level 1 (the lowest), 39 were at Level 2 and 30 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.
As of midday Tuesday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, the same reports since late last week. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
There was one inmate case and no staff cases at the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 30 inmate cases — down three — and another 36 staff cases — down four. Ten prisons statewide have inmate cases as of Tuesday morning, while 16 prisons have staff infections.