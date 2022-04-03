The state Department of Health posted 558 new COVID infections on Sunday, the fourth day in a row the number of new cases have dropped across the commonwealth.
There haven’t been 1,000 or more cases in a single day statewide since March 17. In the Valley, there was one new infection in Union County.
There was one death linked to COVID-19 statewide but none in the Valley counties. It was the sixth day in a row with no local deaths linked to the coronavirus.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties have low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For the fourth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19. Nationally, there were 17 counties with high levels of COVID, 146 with medium and 3,057 with low. In Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Susquehanna and Bradford counties had medium COVID levels.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases level over the past week, hospitalizations were down nine percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 17 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was the same as last week, deaths were down 57 percent and hospitalizations were down 10 percent.
The CDC reported 77.1 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.6 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Sunday, there were 420 COVID hospitalizations statewide, the same number reported on Saturday
Statewide, there were 63 in intensive care units (ICUs), and 45 were breathing using ventilators.
There were 18 patients hospitalized locally. It is the fewest hospitalized locally since Aug. 10, 2021
There were 14 patients at Geisinger in Danville, three at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and one at Geisinger Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had four patients in the ICU and two on a ventilator. Geisinger Shamokin’s only COVID patient was being treated in the ICU.
Two of Evangelical’s three COVID patients were in the ICU and one patient was being treated on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
As of midday Sunday, there were no active cases among those receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services or staff members. At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there is one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 14 inmate cases and another 28 staff cases. Five prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Sunday morning, while 16 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There was one new inmate case at USP-Lewisburg.
As of Sunday morning, there were 53 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 28 were at Level 2 and 17 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.