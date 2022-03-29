All four Valley counties recorded at least one new COVID-19 case for the first time in six days on Tuesday and the state Department of Health recorded 593 new cases across the commonwealth.
A day after the number of patients hospitalized statewide for COVID dipped below 500 for the first time since July, DOH officials reported an increase in hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus. The increase in 13 hospitalizations was the first since March 7.
There were 11 new infections in the four Valley on Tuesday. There were six new cases in Northumberland County, three in Snyder and one each in Montour and Snyder counties.
There were 27 deaths reported statewide on Tuesday, including one Union County resident. It was the first local death in five days.
Fifty-nine of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties were seeing low levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest updates. Eight counties, including all four in the Valley, were at the medium level. For the third week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19.
According to data from the CDC and Johns Hopkins University, across the nation, new cases were down 9 percent over the past week, hospitalizations were down 15 percent and deaths linked to COVID-19 were down 26 percent. In Pennsylvania, the number of new COVID cases was down 15 percent over the last week, deaths were down 19 percent and hospitalizations were down 24 percent.
The CDC reported 77 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 67.5 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Tuesday, there were 502 hospitalizations statewide, up 13 from Monday. It ended a string of 21 consecutive days hospitalizations had dropped statewide.
Statewide, there were 75 in intensive care units (ICUs), level with Monday's total, and 48 were breathing using ventilators, up six.
There were 29 patients hospitalized locally.
There were 23 patients at Geisinger in Danville, four at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg and two at Geisinger Shamokin.
Geisinger’s main campus in Danville had seven patients in the ICU and three on a ventilator. Both of Geisinger Shamokin’s COVID patients were being treated in the ICU.
At Evangelical, the only COVID patient in the ICU was on a ventilator. Two of Evangelical’s four COVID patients were not fully vaccinated.
State facilities, prisons
As of midday Tuesday, there were fewer than five active cases among those receiving services and no staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The state Department of Human Services (DHS) does not report specific numbers if they are fewer than five to avoid identifying individuals.
At Danville State Hospital, there were no active infections among those receiving services and fewer than five cases among staff members, the same reports since late last week.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were no reported cases among youth or staff at the boys or girls facilities.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there is one new active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections (DOC). Statewide, there were 16 inmate cases and another 31 staff cases. Nine prisons statewide had inmate cases as of Tuesday morning, while 17 prisons had staff infections.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans. It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. No cases were reported among prisoners or staff at either facility.
As of Tuesday morning, there were 50 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 27 were at Level 2 and 21 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates. At each level, an infection prevention procedure or modification to operations such as inmate programming and services may be made to mitigate the risk and spread of COVID-19 in accordance with BOP pandemic guidance.