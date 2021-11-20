Pennsylvania has averaged 6,493 new COVID-19 infections and 100 new deaths per day in the last five days, according to data provided by the state Department of Health.
On Saturday, the state reported 6,424 new infections and 86 deaths.
At least one Valley resident's death has been attributed to COVID-19 in each of the last eight days, including one new Northumberland County resident reported Saturday.
The Valley is also averaging 128 new infections per day over the last five, adding 126 more to the total on Saturday.
Saturday's report follows the 7,604 new infections reported Friday, the largest single-day increase since Jan. 13.
The local total includes 73 new cases in Northumberland County, 20 each in Snyder and Union counties and 13 in Montour. It is the fifth day in a row with at least 70 new cases in Northumberland County and fifth consecutive day with at least 20 cases in Snyder.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties continue to see substantial community transmission of the disease, meaning at least 100 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous seven days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Nationwide, 72.50 percent of counties had high transmission rates. The CDC reported that 2.7 percent of counties nationwide were reporting low transmission.
DOH data show that all 67 Pennsylvania counties registered new cases on Saturday, including 26 with more than 100. Ten counties had more than 200 cases, led by 845 in Allegheny County.
In Pennsylvania, 73.3 percent of residents age 18 or older have been fully vaccinated and local facilities are scheduling smaller doses of the COVID vaccine for children ages 5-11.
There have been more than 14.9 million doses administered statewide — including 102,309 in Northumberland County. More than 1.3 million booster shots have been administered.
Since March 2020, there have been 2,710 COVID cases linked to long-term care facilities in the Valley.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Saturday, there were 3,095 patients hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 infections, the same number as reported Friday. Hospitalizations increased by more than 450 this week. It is the highest number of hospitalizations statewide since 3,000 were hospitalized since the cases started to fall last spring.
Of those hospitalized statewide, 738 were being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), up 36, and 394 were being treated on ventilators, up 13.
According to data provided by the state, there were 153 patients undergoing treatment for COVID-19 in Valley medical facilities on Saturday, up eight, the third consecutive day with an increase. There were 30 patients in intensive care units at Geisinger in Danville, 10 at Evangelical Community Hospital, and eight at Geisinger-Shamokin, up two from Friday.
Geisinger’s Danville location was also treating 17 on ventilators and Evangelical was treating five.
At Geisinger’s main campus in Danville, there were 90 COVID-19 positive patients, up seven. There were 38 at Evangelical — the same as reported Friday — and 25 at Geisinger Shamokin, an increase of one.
Prisons, state facilities
There were 35 active COVID cases at the State Correctional Institution (SCI) in Coal Township, down one from Friday. There were 159 staff cases statewide and 187 active inmate cases statewide. Of the 36 cases at SCI-Coal Township, 23 were inmate cases, all active within the past four days. To date, 53 percent of prison staff members statewide are unvaccinated.
According to the state Department of Human Services (DHS), there were no cases among persons receiving services and fewer than five staff cases at the Selinsgrove Center. The DHS does not specify numbers when they are fewer than five to avoid identifying patients.
At the U.S. Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg, there was one active inmate case and no staff cases, according to the federal Bureau of Prisons. At the low-security unit in Allenwood, there was one staff case an no inmate cases. There were no cases at the Allenwood medium security prison or in the USP there.
There were less than five staff cases and no client cases at the Danville State Hospital.
At the North Central Secure Treatment Unit, there were six youth cases at the girls facility and no youth cases in the boys facility. Both facilities reported less than five staff cases.