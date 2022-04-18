New COVID-19 cases dropped statewide for the fourth day in a row on Monday while the weekly numbers continue to trend upward nationally and across Pennsylvania.
The state Department of Health registered 692 new cases on Monday, the lowest total in the past week. The state’s seven-day rolling average of new cases now sits at 1,222. It has increased for seventh consecutive days and is the highest it has been since early March.
Locally, there were three new cases: Two in Union County and one in Northumberland. All four Valley counties have low community levels of COVID-19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Pennsylvania infections have increased 41 percent and deaths were down 44 percent over the past week, according to data being tracked by the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. Statewide, hospitalizations linked to the coronavirus are up three percent. Nationally, the number of cases was up 15 percent, while deaths were down 17 percent.
Nationally, hospitalizations are down two percent in the last week.
There were no deaths in the Valley or across Pennsylvania linked to COVID for the second day in a row. There have been no local deaths over the past 10 days due to complications from COVID.
Sixty-four of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties had low levels of COVID-19 — including all four in the Valley — according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated on Friday. For the sixth week in a row, there were no counties in Pennsylvania registering high levels of COVID-19; Susquehanna, Sullivan and Bradford counties have medium levels. Nationally, there were 14 counties with high levels of COVID, 175 with medium and 3,035 with low.
The CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 community level.
The CDC reported Monday that 77.5 percent of Pennsylvanians 18 and older were fully vaccinated, while 68 percent of all residents were fully vaccinated.
Hospitalizations
As of noon Monday, there were 479 COVID hospitalizations statewide, up 22 from Sunday's report. It marked the sixth time in eight days the number of COVID patients hospitalized statewide increased. There were 408 patients statewide on April 9.
There were 54 patients in intensive care units (ICUs), up three, and 27 were breathing using ventilators, up six.
There were 13 patients hospitalized locally. There were 12 patients at Geisinger in Danville, one at Geisinger Shamokin and none at Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg. There were no COVID patients at Evangelical for the third day in a row, the first that has happened since the first week in August.
The one patient at Geisinger Shamokin was in the ICU. None of the COVID patients in the Valley were on a ventilator.
State facilities, prisons
As of Monday morning, the Department of Human Services reported at least one case among employees at the Selinsgrove Center. The state does not release specific totals if there are fewer than five cases.
There are no active cases at Danville State Hospital, or either of the male or female units at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were also no active cases, according to the state Department of Corrections. Statewide, there were 11 inmate cases and another 21 staff cases.
Federal prisons in Lewisburg and Allenwood were at Level 1 operational levels of COVID mitigation, the lowest level of modifications in the federal Bureau of Prisons’ mitigation plans.
It means prisons have resumed normal operations while inmates and staffers wear masks indoors. There were no cases at any of the Valley’s federal prisons.
As of Saturday Monday, there were 51 federal prisons nationally at Level 1 (the lowest), 26 were at Level 2 and 21 were at Level 3.
Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2, or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.