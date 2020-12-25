Pennsylvania marked its 18th consecutive day with more than 7,000 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day, bringing the statewide total to 590,386.
There were also 139 new deaths in the state linked to the virus. It was the third time in 11 days the state had fewer than 200 cases. In December, 4,474 Pennsylvanians have died due to the novel coronavirus.
Locally, there were 141 new cases and six new deaths. There were 71 new cases in Union County, 41 in Northumberland County, 23 in Snyder County and six in Montour. There were two deaths each in Union and Snyder counties and one each in Montour and Northumberland.
After a large increase in COVID-19 on Thursday, there were no new cases reported at federal prisons in Union County on Friday, according to the Bureau of Prisons. There were 340 active cases among four facilities, including 285 among inmates.
As of Friday morning, there were 104 active inmate cases at Allenwood’s medium-security facility. There were 20 active staff cases at the facility.
In the low-security unit, there were 145 active cases, including 136 inmates. There are also 15 staff cases at USP-Allenwood. At USP-Lewisburg, there were 45 active inmate cases and 11 staffers still active.
Since the BOP began tracking data, there have been 920 total cases at the four locations. Of that total, 580 have already recovered, including 553 inmates.
One inmate at USP-Allenwood has died due to complications from the novel coronavirus.
Active cases continue to decline at state prisons. As of Friday, there were 2,597 combined cases at two dozen state prisons, a decrease of 1,254 from Thursday. At SCI-Coal Township, there are 25 active cases, including 17 inmates, decreases of nine and seven respectively.
There are 55 active cases at the Selinsgrove Center, including 50 staffers. At the Danville State Hospital, there are 30 cases, including 22 residents.
Hospitalizations
Hospitalizations dipped statewide and in the Valley on Friday. There are three fewer patients hospitalized in three Valley hospitals.
As of noon Thursday, there were 5,925 residents hospitalized across the state, down 152 from Wednesday. There were 1,196 residents being treated in intensive care units, down 23, and 737 being treated on ventilators, a decrease of 6. The state reports 651 adult ICU beds are open statewide, an increase of 98.
Locally, there are 226 patients in three hospitals.
At Geisinger in Danville, there were 156 patients with 41 of them in the ICU and 28 on ventilators. There were 15 adult ICU beds available.
Geisinger in Shamokin held steady with 10 patients hospitalized, three in the ICU and no COVID-19 patients on ventilators. The facility has one open adult ICU bed.
Evangelical Community Hospital reported 60 hospitalizations, down three, with 10 patients in the ICU and one one on a ventilator. It has four ICU beds open.
Statewide, there have now been 3,206,879 negative tests across Pennsylvania. In Montour County, there have been 8,717 negative tests, along with 19,878 in Northumberland County. In Union County, 21,402 negative tests have been reported to the state along with 7,280 in Snyder County.
Nursing homes
Of the Valley's 9,945 cases, 1,416 have been linked to long-term care facilities in the region. There were no new cases reported on Thursday.
The Emmanuel Center for Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Montour County has 58 active resident cases and 24 active staff cases. There have been 134 total cases at the facility, according to the center's most recent report Thursday night.
In Northumberland County, 16 facilities have combined for 984 cases (786 residents and 198 staffers) along with 151 deaths, an increase of nine deaths since the last data was released. Snyder County has had 136 cases (110 residents, 26 staffers) and 19 deaths at two facilities. In Montour County, there have been 174 cases (145 residents, 29 staffers) and eight deaths at five locations. There have been 122 cases (96 residents, 26 staffers) and eight deaths at seven Union County facilities.